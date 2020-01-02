 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Muji’s new prefab home supports aging in place

New, 1 comment

The Yō no Ie House is designed for aging in place

By Liz Stinson
Single-story timber prefab home on grassy lawn. Muji

Muji’s latest prefab house is exceedingly simple. Single story and built from pale wood, the Yō no Ie House (translated to “Plain House”) embodies the company’s anti-brand aesthetic.

The Yō no Ie House is the fourth in Muji’s growing roster of prefab homes, but this one is designed with an aging population in mind. “The house is unique in its ability to accommodate a wide range of generations and provide more choices for places to live,” the company says.

Living room with pale wood floors and wood and white fabric furniture. Muji

Unlike Muji’s previous home designs, the Yō no Ie House has a single floor that stretches into an open 800-square-foot, one-bedroom layout. A trio of full-height doors open onto a 200-square-foot deck, where a sunken area can be used for a cozy conversation pit or garden.

As expected, everything about the Yō no Ie House is muted. Pale wood floors and white walls create a soothing atmosphere. It’s just the type of house that would be perfect for new, discerning home owners on a budget. Unfortunately, the Yō no Ie House is only available in Japan for now, selling for $160,000. Still eager to live the Muji life? There’s always the Muji hotel.

White fabric and wood seating in living room with built-in shelves. Muji
A single-story house has three openings to a deck with recessed seating area. Muji

Next Up In Architecture

Loading comments...

The Latest

These A-frame cabins were built with help from kids

The cluster of buildings collectively known as Wiki Tribe embraces DIY architecture as a mode of education and recreation.

By Liz Stinson

How a city the size of Washington D.C. eliminated pedestrian and cyclist deaths

Reducing the number of cars in Oslo reduced the number of traffic fatalities.

By Alissa Walker
3 comments / new

Narrow house lives large with soaring indoor garden

With no space for a yard, this house brought nature inside with a light-filled "dry garden."

By Liz Stinson
1 comment / new

Moody apartment dresses up concrete with hints of color

A few colorful moments disrupt an otherwise monochromatic color scheme

By Liz Stinson

Bunker-like house blends seamlessly into the landscape

Like a bunker meets land art, this atmospheric residence has an unusually intimate relationship with its surroundings.

By Liz Stinson
1 comment / new

With Castro out, which Democratic candidate will stand up for housing?

The former HUD secretary was a vocal advocate for addressing housing costs.

By Jeff Andrews
1 comment / new