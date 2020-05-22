 clock menu more-arrow no yes

For $7.9M, pretty much your own private waterpark in Key Largo

It’s got waterslides and fountains, cabanas and lounge chairs

By Megan Barber
An aerial view of a resort-type pool, with palm trees and a blue and white lighthouse surrounding the water. Photos by Andre Van Rensburg for Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty

Memorial Day weekend is usually the kickoff to pool season in the U.S., but amid the novel coronavirus pandemic it’s unclear whether many city pools will open this summer. Let’s cope with this disheartening reality by ogling a home with one of the most impressive pool setups we’ve ever seen.

Located in Key Largo, Florida, just south of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, this six-bedroom, seven-bath property just hit the market with 1.62 acres of resort-style amenities, including a striking white and blue lighthouse that towers over the pool area.

It’s true that the main home’s decor feels slightly out of place with a ranch-inspired theme, sliding barn doors, and chandeliers, while the guest cottages are done up in kitschy ocean accents. But let’s face it, you buy this property for the outdoor space.

A resort-style pool area with rocks, palm trees, and a suspension bridge that leads to a lighthouse.
The pool area features waterfalls, elaborate rock facades, and a suspension bridge that leads to a slide.

Tiki huts provide shade from the Florida sun, multiple outdoor kitchens (and an outdoor pizza oven!) give you a place to prep food, and several outdoor TVs and an outdoor speaker system keep you entertained. Recreation on the property includes a volleyball court, tennis court, and shuffleboard area, plus hammocks for lounging.

Still, we can’t take our eyes off that pool. The zero-entry pool looks more like a waterpark than a backyard fixture, with rock waterfalls, a suspension bridge that leads to a waterslide, and cabanas for changing and showering. All of this sits on 700 feet of ocean frontage, and the listing includes two boats, a boat slip, and boat lifts. Love what you see? 101 Oleander Circle is on the market now for $7.9M.

An aerial view looking out at a boat slip with palm trees and a pool.
The listing comes with 700 feet of oceanfront, two boats, and a boat lift to help with access.
A bright blue picnic table sits under a tiki hut next to a pool.
Next to the zero-entry pool you’ll find tiki huts with dining tables and games.
A dining room table with bright blue chairs, a chandelier, and views out to the pool.
The main house features more rustic interior elements like sliding wood doors.
A living room with animal rug, leather couch, and a TV.
The living room area of the main house still has a bright blue fan, but continues the ranch-inspired decor.
A yellow day bed with fish linens sits in a white and blue guest cottage with kitchenette.
The guest cottages are compact and set up to sleep visitors in beach-themed rooms; some have small kitchenettes.

