For $7.9M, pretty much your own private waterpark in Key Largo

Memorial Day weekend is usually the kickoff to pool season in the U.S., but amid the novel coronavirus pandemic it’s unclear whether many city pools will open this summer. Let’s cope with this disheartening reality by ogling a home with one of the most impressive pool setups we’ve ever seen.

Located in Key Largo, Florida, just south of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, this six-bedroom, seven-bath property just hit the market with 1.62 acres of resort-style amenities, including a striking white and blue lighthouse that towers over the pool area.

It’s true that the main home’s decor feels slightly out of place with a ranch-inspired theme, sliding barn doors, and chandeliers, while the guest cottages are done up in kitschy ocean accents. But let’s face it, you buy this property for the outdoor space.

Tiki huts provide shade from the Florida sun, multiple outdoor kitchens (and an outdoor pizza oven!) give you a place to prep food, and several outdoor TVs and an outdoor speaker system keep you entertained. Recreation on the property includes a volleyball court, tennis court, and shuffleboard area, plus hammocks for lounging.

Still, we can’t take our eyes off that pool. The zero-entry pool looks more like a waterpark than a backyard fixture, with rock waterfalls, a suspension bridge that leads to a waterslide, and cabanas for changing and showering. All of this sits on 700 feet of ocean frontage, and the listing includes two boats, a boat slip, and boat lifts. Love what you see? 101 Oleander Circle is on the market now for $7.9M.