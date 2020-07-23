 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This Four-Year-Old, $150M Mall in San Francisco Has Never Seen a Customer

New, 9 comments

6x6 was supposed to be a flashy shopping destination. Instead, it’s a death knell for S.F. development.

By Brock Keeling
Photography by Patricia Chang
An exterior view of 6x6, a shopping mall in San Francisco with red banners alongside the outside. There are street car lines outside the building, and the dead mall has been empty for four years.

There it sits and pouts, a gleaming glass-and-steel behemoth, its double-helix escalator visible from the sidewalk. Squeezed between two smaller buildings, it’s an awkward building. And empty. Always empty. Chronically empty. It’s been that way since 2016, when construction of the 250,000-square-foot retail complex was completed.

The $150 million project was supposed to be the prized bookend of Mid-Market, a skinny slip of a neighborhood that stretches from Fifth Street to Van Ness between Mission and Market Streets, with the Twitter building — the much-publicized tech neighbor meant to kickstart a revitalization — as the centerpiece. Far from the tech-fueled money tree that developers hoped it would be, 6x6 has come to represent something of a canary in the coal mine for S.F real estate.

Although its centrally located and adorned with some of San Francisco’s most stunning architecture, Mid-Market has, for years, been the butt of jokes. Within greater S.F., it is thought of as a kind of skid row — a rock-bottom spot where people suffering from addiction or mental health problems crash-land. In 1985, San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen crudely christened Mid-Market “Le Grand Pissoir” due to the large quantities of urine and human feces found in the area. Three decades later, despite the presence of two tech giants (Uber’s headquarters is also in the neighborhood) and pricey pour-over coffee bars, not much has changed.

An exterior view of a glass building with small, newly planted trees in front.

The retail complex 6x6, a development that had been in the works for decades, reached completion at a moment when the city’s socioeconomic gap had widened to a chasm. Just before opening, the developers changed the name from Market Street Place to 6x6, — a slick reference to the building’s six floors and its proximity to Sixth Street, one the city’s most troubled strips. It also happens to be located next to Union Square, San Francisco’s plagued shopping district; the Westfield Centre, a sprawling mall with vacancies galore; and a Nordstrom Rack. The new mall would not escape its neighbors’ fates: The only business currently operating at 6x6 is the 167-space underground parking garage, the building’s sole source of revenue since it opened.

In 2018, in an effort to avoid hitting a financial iceberg, the mall’s original Dallas-based owners, Cypress Equities, won city approval to convert 47,522 square feet of retail space into offices. But, after failing to find a single tenant, they gave up and sold the sleeping giant to Alexandria Real Estate Equities and TMG Partners for $179 million, roughly $700 per square foot.

Chris Maguire of Cypress Equity told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2018 that “litter, panhandling, open drug use and a significant homeless population” in the neighborhood have nixed potential deals with clientele. This was true even prior to the pandemic, when newly-minted, 20-something millionaires littered the streets, and venture capitalist funding seemed to fall from the sky. Now, with the health crisis upending in-person retail shopping, 6x6 looks less like an anomaly and more like an indication of the dystopian future.

Just last year, the idea of converting a portion of the 6x6 building into office space seemed sound, but the COVID-19 crisis has effectively quashed the market for workspaces across the city — particularly in this neighborhood, which has seen its tech luster fade fast. Earlier this year, Twitter told its employees to go home forever. Same with Square. Uber laid off 3,700 workers, or about 14 percent of its workforce. And WeWork, now an industry punchline, who have a chunk of offices one block away, has all but unraveled.

“It galls me over and over again to see it standing empty mere blocks from rows of tents,” says Marcel Moran, a city planning PhD candidate at U.C. Berkeley, who calls 6x6 “an edifice to little demand for high-end retail in the face of a desperate need for housing.”

The current owners remain hopeful. Kazuko Mogan, a broker for Cushman & Wakefield who oversees the property, says plans for food and retail are in the pipeline at some point in the future — she would reveal neither the names of potential tenants nor the prices of leases — but notes that “there’s not much to report right now.”

“Sit tight,” she says. “It’s a puzzle and it takes time for it to all come together.”

Next Up In Urban Planning

Loading comments...

The Latest

Somehow Elon Musk’s Tesla Tunnels Are Even Less Useful Now

The Boring Company’s "public transit" system has become a valet stand in a parking garage.

By Alissa Walker

Home Prices May Be Dropping Soon. Here’s Why.

Market forecasters say it’s likely to happen if federal response to the pandemic wavers.

By Jeff Andrews
4 comments / new

Renovated Cottage Under Two Hours From Manhattan Asks $295K

While the Litchfield County village is ever-so-slightly too out-of-the-way to commute from, it makes for an idyllic getaway.

By Megan Barber
3 comments / new

Filed under:

John Lautner’s 1952 Hollywood Hills House Hits the Market for the First Time

The impeccably maintained residence was built for a grocer and his family.

By Pauline O'Connor
14 comments / new

How to Keep Your Apartment Cool (With or Without AC)

Check out these pro tips from artists, interior designers, and smart appliance installers.

By Louis Cheslaw

Vacation Canceled? Try Looking Through Strangers’ Windows.

WindowSwap is a satisfyingly voyeuristic release for pent-up wanderlust.

By Diana Budds