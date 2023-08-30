Atelier Jolie Has Been Defaced

Atelier Jolie, Angelina Jolie’s newest venture that will house a “global family” of tailors and where people can also “have fun,” has been painted pink. Earlier this week, EV Grieve reported that the once graffiti-strewn storefront at 57 Great Jones Street, the former home and studio of Jean-Michel Basquiat, had been almost entirely covered in pink paint. (Shortly after Jolie leased the space, EV Grieve reported that artist Adrian Wilson added a giant Basquiat crown to the façade and, more recently, a Sinead O’Connor tribute covered the façade.)

The pinking happened sometime in the last week under mysterious circumstances. (A message to Atelier Jolie’s Instagram for comment has not been answered by press time.) When Jolie rented the Great Jones space, she said she would “respect and honor” the artistic legacy of the building, with brokers telling ArtNews that Jolie wanted to “keep that Basquiat feel.” Right now, that Basquiat feel is decidedly more Pepto, but, as one commenter wrote on EV Grieve, that may change soon enough: “Don’t worry it will be back to being vandalized in now [sic] time I sure of that.”