The Most Instagrammed Bench in Brooklyn

Photo: Hassan Mokaddam

Weary influencers, take heart: The intersection of Dumbo’s Washington Street and Water Street is getting a bench. The Dumbo Improvement District unveiled the new street furniture, designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group. The pyramidlike, modular seating is placed along the car-free open street, giving everyone who sits there both a view of Manhattan Bridge and all the people taking selfies in front of it.

Photo: Hassan Mokaddam

“Now, we have a smart, gorgeous design that will draw in visitors and locals alike,” Alexandria Sica, president of the Dumbo Improvement District, said in a press release. “Space for a coffee catchup with a colleague, a game of Uno with your besties, and yes, that perfect shot.” While it’s unclear if the selfie street of Brooklyn needs another thing to draw people in, at least it’ll be nice to sit down next time your out-of-town cousin drags you to Dumbo.