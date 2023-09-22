Beverly’s Is Making It Permanent

Beverly Nguyen at her store in New York, April 16, 2021 Photo: Amy Lombard/The New York Times/Redux

Beverly’s has found a more permanent home on Orchard Street. The homewares pop-up started by stylist Beverly Nguyen first opened in April 2021 on the Lower East Side, selling ladles and woks sourced from local restaurant-supply stores in Chinatown alongside artisanal olive oil and fancy tea towels. The mix of high-low retail, “inspired by her grandmother’s hardware store in 1960s Biên Hòa,” per Vogue, quickly took off. By the summer, Nguyen had a new location in Rockefeller Center; later that year, her home goods also occupied a corner of Nordstrom’s flagship on 57th Street.

But T Magazine revealed this weekend, with a blink and you’ll miss the detail in a bigger piece on Chinatown, that Nguyen signed a lease for a permanent storefront at 27 Orchard, just across the street from Sandy Liang’s boutique. (A development Nguyen also teased on Instagram.) The Rockefeller pop-up pulled in a client base “dressed like the kinds of people who would hang out in Dimes Square” Nguyen told Curbed after it opened. Soon, they can buy their steam baskets and Hudson Wilder glassware a little closer to home.