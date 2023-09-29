Scenes From a Flooded NYC: Live Updates

Photo: Jake Offenhartz/AP

There were threats of flash floods across the city on Friday; cars drove through small rivers, and JFK had already reported three inches by mid-morning. “We urge New Yorkers to prepare for heavy rain and potential flooding throughout Friday and Saturday morning,” NYC Emergency Management commissioner Zach Iscol said Thursday night. (Meanwhile, flash-flood phone alerts went off long after most people had already left for work and school.) The MTA warned of “major disruptions,” and they were right.