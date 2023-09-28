A $50,000 Permit May Have Killed the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

Photo: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News

Bad news for dogs dressed like ATMs: The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is off this year. The Tompkins Square Dog Run’s website announced the news this week: “Parade has been canceled for the foreseeable future.”

The parade, which has, three decades in, become an elaborate neighborhood affair that can take dog owners months of preparation, is an annual fundraising event for the Tompkins Square Dog Run. But parade organizer Joseph Borduin told Gothamist that the logistics had gotten to be too much, especially with major construction happening across the park. After looking into moving the parade onto the street and closing down nine blocks, Borduin said the city’s Street Activity Permit Office quoted him $50,000 for necessary permits. “I’m just trying to raise money for the dog park, not pay the city and Parks Department all the money,” said Borduin, who organizes the parade as a volunteer.

Borduin had been trying to work with city agencies as well as Councilmember Carlina Rivera’s office to figure out a solution, but ultimately withdrew the applications after a SAPO representative said that Borduin, not Rivera’s office, would be responsible for the huge bill. “This is the most unorganized and craziest thing I’ve ever tried to do,” he said. With only weeks to go before Halloween, Rivera’s office told Gothamist that they were still trying to secure the permit and eliminate the fees.

The comments on the Tompkins Square Dog Run’s Instagram feed had a funereal quality about them, naturally: “I’m so sad,” one read. “I had already started working on costumes.” Another: “First Target is closing and now this.” But at least one person held out hope that the parade would live on: “If we all come together, we can make something happen for our fur babies.”