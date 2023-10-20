Matt Drudge Lists Very Beige Miami Compound for $2.9 Million

Listing photo shows outdated interiors like marble floors and floral couches. Photo: The Keyes Company

Matt Drudge, the reclusive conservative journalist who made his fortune through link aggregation and effective use of caps lock, has listed his Miami home for $2.9 million.

The listing itself is written in Drudge-ism: “THE MINUTE YOU ENTER YOUR BODY AND MIND ADJUST TO BECOME PART OF NATURE, ONE WITH THE LAND.”

So would you hang your fedora there while successfully avoiding being photographed for 20 years? The listing shows a five-bedroom, 4.5-bath house with big windows, a library, an “entertainment gazebo,” and several balconies. The interiors — marble flooring and tan floral couches — look like they were decorated, well, by a man who spends his day writing ellipsis-heavy headlines on the internet.

Drudge paid $1.45 million in cash for the house in 2011, which, per the listing, offers a prospective buyer, in addition to its bare tan interiors, “FOREVER PRIVACY.”

Listing photo shows a dated kitchen where one could peacefully sit and write a day’s worth of headlines. Photo: The Keyes Company