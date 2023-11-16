Harry Styles Is Coming to Soho

Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

The tagline for Harry Styles’s beauty brand Pleasing is “Find your Pleasing.” For New Yorkers, their Pleasing will now be found in Soho. Styles announced this week that he’s opening a brick-and-mortar pop-up at 61 Crosby Street where he will sell his nail polishes, serums, and the horny fragrances he just launched. (“A brush, a touch, a whispered ‘yes.’”) The shop, brought to you by American Express (pleasing!), opens November 16.

Harry will have competition from nearby Scent Street (Elizabeth), but it doesn’t have Harry, so.