Jenna Lyons’s Old Park Slope Townhouse Is for Sale

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenna Lyons’s old Park Slope townhouse at 178 Garfield Place is for sale, which she wants to tell us is not to her taste. “Not my decor but still has memories,” she posted in an Instagram story about the listing. The five-bedroom, four-floor brownstone — where she lived with her ex-husband, Vincent Mazeau — was once on the cover of Domino magazine, which featured Lyons’s distinct style, including yellow couches, a black-and-gray color scheme, and zebra-print rugs (it quickly spawned imitators). In 2012, Lyons sold the place to Vince Clarke from Depeche Mode for $4 million and moved into a $6 million “fixer-upper” Soho loft, which has consistently remained shelter-magazine fodder and is definitely no longer mostly black and gray.

The listing photo highlights the new tame all-white interiors. Photo: Sothebys International Realty

The décor in this listing photo is definitively not chosen by Jenna Lyons. Photo: Sothebys International Realty

The sunny garden floor kitchen in this listing photo shows the decorators kept some original details of the townhouse. Photo: Sothebys International Realty

The Garfield Place townhouse, originally built in the 1880s, is now being listed for $6 million. It was recently modernized by Roman and Williams and has notably blander, all-white interiors but still contains a lot of the original molding, a south-facing garden, and a private terrace. There’s also an 800-square-foot soundproofed recording studio in the basement that, the listing offers, could be made into wine storage or a gym. Something for a potential buyer to consider, though: The Real Housewife and former head of J.Crew might still be keeping tabs on their décor choices.