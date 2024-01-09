The Clash Over a Secret Tunnel Under a Synagogue on Eastern Parkway

A still of the NYPD attempting to control chaos at the synagogue on Monday. Photo: @nojumper/X

There is apparently a secret tunnel beneath 770 Eastern Parkway, the Crown Heights headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. The news of a secret tunnel is kind of stunning on its own, but things took a chaotic turn on Monday when cement trucks called in by Chabad leadership arrived to fill it and the tunnel’s architects, a small group of young Lubavitchers, attempted to stop them by breaking through a wall of the building. The standoff ended when police hauled the men out — ten arrests were made, according to the New York Post. After the fracas, the synagogue was shut down pending a structural safety review. Now, there is a huge fight happening between the people who dug the secret tunnel and the people who are upset that there is a secret tunnel, which is basically everyone else.

Here’s everything we know.

A secret tunnel was discovered under a historic Jewish synagogue in Brooklyn, NY after locals reported hearing weird noises beneath their homes.



When authorities pulled up to shut it down, chaos ensued between the NYPD and the men who allegedly used it.pic.twitter.com/c31XcaAtYv — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 9, 2024

Why is there a tunnel?

A group of young students had been secretly digging for months to “expand” the global headquarters, according to reports. Chabad has referred to the diggers as “extremist students,” who were apparently studying at Lubavitch headquarters. At the standoff last night, the Jewish news site ColLive reported that the men, many of whom are reportedly from Israel, were wearing Meshichist yarmulkas and pins identifying them as followers of a Messianic sect that believes the late Lubavitch leader Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, also known as the Rebbe, is the Messiah. (Also, they believe that he did not die in 1994 but lives on.) A different group, Agudath Chasidei Chabad, which does not believe the Rebbe to be the Messiah, controls 770 Eastern Parkway, the Rebbe’s former home.

How was the tunnel discovered?

A homeowner on nearby Union Street had been hearing weird noises at night for some time and apparently mentioned them to someone at the center. Then plumbers laying a waterline trench near 770 came across a section of the tunnel. In December, Chabad investigated and found the tunnel.

How long is the tunnel, and where does it go?

The hand-dug tunnel allegedly runs from a defunct mikvah, a ritual bath, in a separate building at the corner of Union and Kingston — the men seem to have been hiding their work for months by using the empty building — to the headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, underneath the women’s section, which would make it maybe half a block long. Some, however, are now claiming that the tunnel is actually much smaller and not really a proper tunnel at all. After the tunnel was discovered, leaders, concerned about structural damage, closed off the women’s section and started investigating options to seal it, according to Crown Heights Info, a site covering the local Jewish community.

Why dig a tunnel?

The young men wanted to expand 770 Eastern Parkway, according to reports in the local Jewish press, although it’s not really clear how the tunnel was supposed to accomplish that goal. On X, a Chabad spokesperson wrote that the men “broke through a few walls in adjacent properties to the synagogue at 784-788 Eastern Parkway, to provide them unauthorized access.”

In reality, the digging seems to have more to do with the internecine battle between the sects and the fight over control of 770 Eastern Parkway, a site of huge importance in the Lubavitch community. (It’s been described as the closest thing to holy ground in Brooklyn for Hasidim.) The building, which was acquired by the Lubavitch movement in the 1940s, is a yeshiva and synagogue as well as a destination for thousands of visitors a year. The structure itself is considered so meaningful that replicas have been built all over the world.

Not only is there a schism between Messianic Lubavitchers and Agudath Chasidei Chabad, which won the legal battle over ownership of the Lubavitch headquarters more than a decade ago, the synagogue itself, which is still controlled by Beis Chayeinu, continues to be contested territory.

What happened when Chabad tried to have the tunnel filled?

Mayhem. Videos show the young men shouting, flipping over furniture, and breaking down the walls of the synagogue to climb into the tunnel. One was filmed crawling out of sewer grate.

Local Jewish leaders have condemned the tunnel-digging — there are concerns that it may have destabilized the building. Rabbi Yosef Braun, of the Crown Heights Beis Din, railed against “people who think they know better than everybody else in every single matter are just destroying and demolishing and destroying physical structures, destroying spiritual structures.”

The synagogue has been temporarily closed, and the tunnel is being filled in.

This story is developing, and will be updated accordingly.