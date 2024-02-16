Annie Leibovitz Finds a Buyer on Central Park West

A photo of the living room, featured in the listing, showcases the library Leibovitz built into the apartment after buying it in 2014. Photo: Corcoran Group

Annie Leibovitz has sold her sprawling Central Park West duplex for $10.625 million, which is $2 million over the asking price, according to city records.

The celebrity photographer bought the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath apartment in 2014 to be closer to her daughters’ school, according to a story in the New York Times from last October, when the property went on the market. It was listed with top Corcoran broker Deborah Kern, who said at the time that the co-op — located at 88 Central Park West in the prewar known as the Brentmore, where Sting, Paul Simon, and Lorne Michaels have all lived — was “priced to sell.” The closing price likely reflects a bidding war, but the sale was still a loss for the photographer: Leibovitz paid $11.3 million for the apartment. Still, she’s likely relieved to have it settled. “I live and work downtown,” she told the Times, “and our house upstate is now our family home.”

Located on the fifth floor, the apartment has Central Park views, which you can see slightly in this photo of the kitchen that was featured in the listing. Photo: Corcoran Group

Kern declined to comment on the sale. Leibovitz renovated the apartment’s kitchen and several other spaces in 2014 but wisely left all the pretty prewar details intact. It has Central Park West views and, as you might expect for a photographer, great light.

Leibovitz is something of a local property maven. In addition to owning a 228-acre spread in Rhinebeck, she bought and sold several Manhattan properties, including a three-building complex in the West Village. Earlier this month, she also listed her West Village loft for $8.5 million.

The buyers of the Central Park West apartment are Gregg E. Zehr and Kim M. Cooper, according to records. Cooper appears to be a longtime general counsel at Apple. Zehr, who recently retired from Amazon as the head of its hardware-development division, is credited with creating the Kindle. If he still has any physical books left, Leibovitz built a personal library out of a corner of the massive living room.

This photo of the office that was used in the listing shows a workspace that Leibovitz built out for herself after buying the four-bedroom in 2014. Photo: Corcoran Group