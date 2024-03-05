There’s a Two-Bedroom at the Osborne for $875,000

An East Village studio with vintage charm that could easily be converted into a one-bedroom, as shown in listing photos. Photo: Corcoran Group

For under a million dollars, one can find all sorts of housing configurations: park- and subway-adjacent studios, one-bedrooms hidden in carriage houses or former shoe factories, and even the occasional true two-bedroom. We’re combing the market for particularly spacious, nicely renovated, or otherwise worth-a-look apartments at various six-digit price points.

This week: a Riverside Drive two-bedroom with a mammoth living room and a surprising little spot in the Osborne.

A prewar Crown Heights two-bed for $995,000

425 Prospect Place, No. 3A

This two-bedroom co-op on the border of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights, as shown in listing photos, has been fully renovated, from the radiators to the newly leveled floors. Photo: Compass

This prewar two-bedroom co-op on the border of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights has been completely renovated with leveled, wide-plank floors; a kitchen with Caesarstone countertops; built-in closets; and slim radiators. The layout is also generous: big living room, dining area, foyer, and good-size bedrooms. A charmer, especially since fully renovated apartments with character are hard to come by in this area (the housing stock tends toward older co-ops or new condos with higher price points).

An open two-bed in Washington Heights for $699,000

790 Riverside Drive, No. 10C

This Washington Heights two-bedroom with a huge living room, shown in this listing photo, is located in a doorman building on Riverside Drive. Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

The living room in this two-bedroom on Riverside Drive and 156th is as large as a studio apartment, measuring just over 26 feet by about 13 and a half feet. Located on a high floor of a prewar co-op, the apartment has south-facing windows, though most look out at the neighboring building. The kitchen has name-y, high-end appliances (Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, Bertazzoni stove, Bosch dishwasher), and it’s a doorman building. Also, at $1,665, the monthly maintenance isn’t terrible.

An East Village studio with exposed brick for $735,000





625 East 6th Street, No. 3

This East Village studio, as shown in listing photos, has a railroad layout with the bedroom at the opposite end as the kitchen. Photo: Corcoran Group

This studio on East 6th Street has movie-apartment charm: unfussy vintage without any grime or unpleasant features. There’s a decorative fireplace, a windowed kitchen, exposed brick, and high, pressed-tin ceilings. While currently a studio, the railroad layout could easily be altered to create a one-bedroom, and the co-op is pet-friendly with a communal garden. There’s also common storage in the basement, and washers and dryers can be installed with board approval. The only real downside? It’s a walk-up.

An elegant two-bedroom in a pedigreed midtown co-op for $875,000

205 West 57th Street, No. 2DB

This two-bedroom at the Osborne, as shown in listing photos, has beautiful original details like herringbone floors and wood paneling, but the apartment needs a renovation. Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

This two-bedroom apartment in the Osborne, a landmark co-op built in 1883, once belonged to Ralph Bellamy, an Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in screwball comedies. And while it is, via the listing, a “bring your architect” situation, the apartment has a lot going for it. The floors — original herringbone — are stunning, as are the beamed ceilings, paneled walls, and stone fireplace. There’s also a bay window, a Juliet balcony overlooking 57th Street, and an extra little room off the kitchen. The maintenance, at $3,833 a month, is steep, but two-bedrooms in the building typically go for around $2 million.