Ron Chernow Bought at the Dakota

Ron Chernow is buying a $4.75 million apartment, which, judging by the listing, has enough history and cachet to match the author’s output. Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Ron Chernow Photo: arah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Not a lot of writers make the kind of money you need to buy an apartment at the Dakota. Harlan Coben did, and then, if you count lyrics, there was John Lennon. Rex Reed has lived on the eighth floor since 1969, when he paid $30,000 for a maze of former servants’ quarters. Now, there’s Ron Chernow. Property records show the best-selling, Pulitzer Prize–winning author behind heavyweight biographies — Rockefeller, Washington, Hamilton, Grant — just closed on apartment 45, which was last listed for $4.75 million.

The two-bedroom, previously owned by David A. Bell, an advertising executive, and Gail Galvani Bell, an actor, has the kinds of details that would likely make a writer whose work is enmeshed in history foam at the mouth. There’s a library, three working fireplaces, parquet floors, and a grand entrance with period wooden doors and a chandelier. In one photo, ornate glass-fronted wooden cabinetry is filled with an owner’s china; one could imagine it being subbed out in favor of signed first editions.

A listing photo shows built-ins stuffed with china. Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This is a big move for Chernow, who grew up in Queens but has spent more than 30 years in Brooklyn — first in a townhouse on Joralemon Street with his wife, Valerie, then, after she died, in a rental nearby.

The apartment is relatively cheap for the Dakota — maybe because it doesn’t look over Central Park and it’s on a lower floor, with views into the mansard roofs of the townhouses across 73rd Street. Still, maintenance is $11,057 a month. If you’re wondering how an author of history tomes can afford that, you may be forgetting what happened to Chernow in his 60s. His biography of Alexander Hamilton had been optioned by three different film companies — already a coup — when it was plucked up by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical is still running on Broadway eight years later. Chernow has said that though he was surprised to find his book the basis for a hip-hop musical, he understood the appeal in Hamilton’s story. “There’s something improbable about his life, a fairy-tale quality.”

A listing photo shows a dining nook in the kitchen. Not shown, a butler’s pantry and a wine fridge. The unit was initially listed for $4.95 million, but the price dropped to $4.75 million. Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate