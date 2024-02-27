Harry Macklowe Is Selling His Post-Divorce East Hampton Estate

Harry Macklowe’s mansion on Georgica Pond, as featured in the listing photo, where many of the changes Macklowe made after buying the home can be seen, including painting it a blinding white. Photo: Douglas Elliman

Developer Harry Macklowe is selling his Georgica Pond mansion, a four-bedroom, 4.5-bath that sits on nearly three acres at 64 West End Avenue in East Hampton. He bought the home in 2017 — paying $10.35 million at the time — to live in with his girlfriend, Patricia Landeau, during an acrimonious divorce from his first wife, Linda Macklowe. The 5,500-square-foot home is listed with Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman, who were not available for comment, and is asking $38 million.

Macklowe updated and brightened the four-bedroom home’s interiors, as seen in this new listing photo. Photo: Douglas Elliman

When Macklowe first bought the place, tabloids noted its proximity to the residence he owned with Linda, a modernist 9,000-square-foot home on 2.3 acres, also on Georgica Pond. “He can still look across the pond to catch a view of his ex-wife,” a source told the New York Post. Or maybe she could catch a view of him. After the divorce, Macklowe, who developed 432 Park, plastered 42-foot-high photos of himself and Landeau on the side of the skyscraper, a move widely read as a taunt to Linda. (Macklowe insisted they were “a proclamation of love.”) Macklowe and Landeau wed that spring; she wore an $8,000 pink Chanel suit.

The property is located in an enviable location, wrapped by Georgica Pond, as seen through a bedroom’s windows in this listing photo. Photo: Douglas Elliman

The West End property was originally designed by Futterman Architects, a big Hamptons firm, but its most notable feature is its location on the pond, which wraps around either side of the property (there’s also a waterfront gunite pool). A few years after buying it, Macklowe clashed with town officials over work he’d done on the wetlands site without permits — allegedly adding 4,000 square feet to the overall site coverage, among other things. (He wanted it to be legalized after the fact, according to the Post.) “That’s Harry,” said one big Hamptons broker when I called him. He didn’t think $38 million was too absurd of an ask — the location is top tier. “You can always change a house, you can’t change a location,” he said.

Perhaps the decision to sell has something to do with the other Macklowe property, which was listed for $21 million in 2019 but taken off the market the following year. A source said that Linda had decided to stay.