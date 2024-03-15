The Inness Hotel People Designed a House

The 1860 cottage has views of the Hudson. Photo: Four Seasons Sotheby’s Int

The design studio Post Company specializes in hotels, restaurants, and combinations of the two. Its cabins at Inness, a Hudson Valley resort, look built for modern nuns, with hardback Shaker chairs and four-poster beds. At Sound View, the revamped beachside motel, rooms are paneled in nostalgic knotty pine. But two weeks ago, the first single-family home designed by Post was quietly put on the market — a cream-colored cottage in Rhinecliff, New York, just over the Hudson from Inness.

Details: Details Price: $995,000 ($7,188 annual tax) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Extras: Three outbuildings, a porch, an attic. All furniture is for sale. 60-minute driving radius: Inness Luxury Hotel and Resort, Kingston Point Beach, The Amsterdam Listed by: Annabel Taylor, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

The place is owned by Jonny Mead, a music producer, and Krystal Mead, a floral designer, who had plans to update the property when they bought it in 2020. Instead, life called them to London, and they reached out to Post Company for help remodeling remotely. The firm has designed homes before — a multi-family building, in Jackson, Wyoming — but never a plain old house, with a price tag shy of $1 million.

The listing says 42 Kelly Street was designed according to a “philosophy” that “followed a rhythm of light and dark, restraint and saturation.” You’ll find the “saturation” in the mudroom, where closets are paneled in a reddish terra-cotta, or in a bathroom, where the counter is the same pink Calacatta that’s on the bar at Raf’s, Post Company’s bar on Elizabeth Street. Then there’s the “restraint,” which is visible everywhere: The listing highlights the posture-inducing chairs you’ll see at Inness, and the attic bedroom is walled in its signature lustrous plaster.

The firm’s site describes the project as “an effort to recontextualize and question the essentials of daily life.” A lucky buyer who doesn’t want to ask those questions can purchase this getaway — which comes with all the furnishings included, sort of like a hotel. In staged photos, there’s even a dinner party, already set on a back patio. And in the bathrooms, past the waffle-knit towels, a canister of Aesop soap.

Aesop soap on the countertop. Photo: Four Seasons Sotheby’s Int

A dinner party, staged and ready for a buyer — or a hotel guest? Photo: Four Seasons Sotheby’s Int