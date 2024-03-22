The Newest Louis Poulsen Lamps Are Glowing Glass

Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of Louis Poulsen and Home in Heven

Peter Dupont, one half of Home in Heven, the Brooklyn-based design team that makes everything from vases to glass bikini tops and purses, knows the Louis Poulsen PH lamps well. “As a Dane,” he says, “these lamps are ever present,” including in his own home — his grandmother gifted him a vintage one for his first apartment. Now he and his design partner, Breanna Box, are collaborating with the Danish lighting manufacturer to create a new collection in hand-blown glass, which was produced by Blowfish Glass in Birmingham, England. This follows on last year’s Icons Campaign by the brand, which reintroduced archival pieces by Henningsen and Arne Jacobsen and launched a couple of new designs.

The original PH fixtures, created by (and named for) designer Poul Henningsen in the late 1950s, use a series of cascading aluminum shades to diffuse the light and direct most of it downward. Box and Dupont borrowed the circular shapes in their own design, especially in their Ghost and Filet pendant lights, which look pretty ethereal in pink and opaline blue. “We read a lot about Henningsen’s processes,” says Box, “and based our ideas on a mix of lines breaking light.”

Filet pendant by Home in Heven for Louis Poulsen. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Poulsen and Home in Heven

The blown-glass medium brings a soft, organic quality to the clean lines of the original, especially their Flower lamp, which stretches the streamlined circular shade into a more spiky blossom. Other designs, like the Prima table lamp (“She’s a diva,” says Box), highlight Home in Heven’s sense of whimsy with clear glass horns fused to the top of the pink glass shades. There’s also one lamp — the Polpo pendant — that veers into much more playful territory and, true to its name, appears to be wrapped in knobby tentacles.

From left: Flower pendant by Home in Heven. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Poulsen and Home in Heven Prima table lamp by Home in Heven for Louis Poulsen. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Poulsen and Home in Heven

The one-of-a-kind collection, which first appeared last year at the annual 3 Days of Design event in Copenhagen, is being sold for the first time as part of an exclusive 1stDibs auction, running now through March 28. They’re also on view at Home in Heven’s store in the East Village. Box and Dupont noted that Henningsen had used the proceeds from his work for Louis Poulsen to fund less lucrative film and music projects. Likewise, proceeds from the auction will be donated to Hilltop Artists, a youth arts development nonprofit in Tacoma, Washington, that leads workshops on glassblowing, flameworking, and glass fusion.

Polpo pendant by Home in Heven for Louis Poulsen. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Poulsen and Home in Heven

Milky Blue table lamp by Home in Heven for Louis Poulsen. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Poulsen and Home in Heven