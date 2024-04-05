Yes, New York City Had an Earthquake Today

Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

This morning, New Yorkers across the city felt their buildings shaking. The first reaction was disbelief. Then came denial. But it was confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey: At 10:23 a.m., a 4.8-magnitude earthquake originating in Lebanon, New Jersey, had indeed occurred. It was felt as far as Philadelphia and Boston. The effects of the quake are still being assessed.

Let’s look at the facts, shall we? We just experienced an earthquake. On Monday, there will be an eclipse. Plus, up to a trillion cicadas are about to enter the country. Or maybe it’s just an extra-chaotic Mercury retrograde. You decide!

With a minor earthquake today, and a partial solar eclipse looming, #NYC appears to be experiencing a low-budget version of the Biblical end-times.



Next up, one slightly lost-looking locust, the Four Pony-persons of the Apocalypse and the Flirt of Babylon. — Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1) April 5, 2024

just as i posted about a diff apocalypse we had an earthquake in NYC that shook my desk pretty hard -- I think I should stop posting about apocalypses thenhttps://t.co/6yKdqjv05l — Marie Myung-Ok Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) April 5, 2024

Or just read our colleague Sarah Jones on what exactly is happening here.

In the moments after the quake, New Yorkers jumped on their phones and started texting and tweeting about it. But the official alert from the city came what felt like a lifetime later, and Councilmember Shaun Abreu noticed the delay.

Idk if I was startled more by the earthquake or the 39 min late emergency alert that just came in — Shaun Abreu (@ShaunAbreu) April 5, 2024

The council was already stirred up by the lack of notifications for major floods this fall and the wildfire smoke that forecasters saw coming last year, but it didn’t lead to the cancellation of city events — or even the cancellation of a Yankees game.