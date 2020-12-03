We Unearthed the 48 Best Rent Deals in NYC Right Now

Photo: Empire Optix Noho loft that comes furnished with a retro kitchen.

As vacant apartments continue to flood the market, we’ve taken on the job of carefully hunting through various listings sites, newsletters, and Craigslist, to find the very best deals out there. A good deal on a rental apartment, of course, can mean very different things for different people. So as we sorted through hundreds of listings, we kept our eye out for places that are worth their asking price, whether that’s an under $2,000 one-bedroom (that really is a one-bedroom) or a $5,000 three-bedroom duplex, with crown moldings, a massive backyard, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

Pandemic discounts probably won’t last forever, so it’s always nice to unearth a decent rent-stabilized apartment. This time around, we found two such units: a true two-bedroom in Williamsburg for $1,890 and a sunny one-bedroom in Brooklyn Heights for $2,390. This week’s cull also includes a ton of truly spacious apartments at all price points, including a 900-square-foot Carroll Gardens apartment, and a triplex next to Central Park with 22-foot ceilings and a stone wall in the living room.

Bed-Stuy

$1,900: A low price on a brownstone parlor-floor two-bedroom with lots of exposed brick and an updated kitchen and bath, on a lovely townhouse block just around the corner from the Nostrand Avenue A/C train.

$2,500*: First-floor two-bedroom just around the corner from the Nostrand Avenue A/C trains, with a lovely arched window and exposed brick wall in the living room and very high ceilings throughout.

$2,650: Recently renovated two-bedroom apartment near the Nostrand Avenue A/C train, with new cabinets and an island in the open kitchen, room for a dining table, white decorative fireplace, and central air.

$3,600: Gut-renovated prewar apartment on Halsey Street with almost 2,000 square feet (even the smallest of the three bedrooms is not tiny) and includes a separate eat-in kitchen built in, two baths, huge windows with shutters, and a washer/dryer.

Boerum Hill/Carroll Gardens/Cobble Hill

$2,100*: Low-priced king-size one-bedroom (plus a windowed office) and a large open kitchen on the top floor of a brick townhouse on 3rd Street, half a block to the Carroll Street F/G trains.

$2,525*: Thrice-discounted (original ask: $2,750) parlor floor townhouse one-bedroom with French doors, elaborate wall and ceiling moldings, and oak floors, just off Court Street.

$2,900: Massive one-bedroom-plus-den on Clinton Street with multiple chandeliers, crown moldings, French doors, and a newly renovated bathroom.

$3,208*: A lot of space — three bedrooms, a huge open kitchen and living area (fits a dining table), one full bath with a skylight, and another half bath connected to the master bedroom — on Nevins Street, just discounted.

Brooklyn Heights

$2,390: Sunny rent-stabilized one-bedroom — with enough space in the living room for a standing desk and Peloton — on Montague Street equidistant (three-minute walk) from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade and Court Street R train.

Bushwick

$3,500: 3,000-square-foot two-bed, 1.5-bath triplex in a brownstone near the Halsey Street J train, with a ton of lovely details (column fireplace, wainscoting, inlaid parquet floors, ceiling medallion, arched doorways), plus a kitchen island to be installed this month, a washer-dryer, basement, and huge stepped backyard.

Chelsea

$3,000: Large and renovated one-bedroom for the price (with terrazzo in both the kitchen and bathroom and a wall of closets), on a quiet block near the High Line.

$3,995*: Further reduced two-bedroom on the top floor of a townhouse, with a skylight in the kitchen and clerestory windows in the living room, which opens to a balcony overlooking rear gardens.

Crown Heights

$2,950*: Very generously sized and sunny two-bedroom, where the living room opens to a spacious separate dining room, comes furnished and with walls cheerfully painted in light orange, yellow, and blue.

Ditmas Park

$1,900*: Nearly 1,000 square feet right under Cortelyou Road, comes with plenty of prewar details like arched doorways and shelves, parquet floors, and a 15-foot 6-inch-long foyer.

$1,995: Enormous two-bedroom with so much wall molding, an eat-in kitchen shiny parquet and herringbone floors, a block off Flatbush Avenue.

East Village

$4,500*: A sort of mix between a family home in Crete and a cave in Bavaria, this 1,500 square foot apartment, which is rife with exposed beams and built-ins, stretches across a railroad layout with an entrance on each end and space for an office and dining room, plus a private yard out back.

East Williamsburg/Williamsburg

$1,890: Rare rent-stabilized true two-bedroom sitting between the Hewes Street J/M trains and the L and G trains on Metropolitan Avenue.

$2,300: Very bright top-floor corner one-bedroom with French doors and wall moldings, sitting right next to the Bedford Avenue L train station.

$2,400*: Penthouse one-bedroom with a large private deck and an all-black kitchen (even the subway tile), about two blocks from the Montrose Avenue L train.

$2,500: Two-bedroom right on Bedford Avenue and S.3rd Street with a big windowed kitchen (includes full-size appliances and an eat-in area).

$2,500*: 750-square-foot open loft (with eight globe pendant lights) that comes fully furnished in the sleeping, eating, living, and reading areas (utilities are also all included), two short blocks from the Graham Avenue L train, just reduced by $400.

$3,400*: An extra-wide, 1,200-square-foot apartment in the McKibbin Lofts with 13-foot tin ceilings and two full bathrooms.

Flatiron

$4,500 (net effective: $4,000): 840-square-foot duplex around the corner from the 14th Street F and L trains, with double-height ceilings and windows (which have a clear view of One World Trade) and a generous staircase leading to the lofted bedroom with a full bath (there’s another half bath downstairs).

Fort Greene

$1,750*: A big ground-floor alcove studio on South Oxford Street just half a block to Fort Greene Park, with a huge window and renovated kitchen and bath.

$6,000: Rare four-bed, two-bath (with multiple fireplaces, moldings, and a laundry room bigger than many bedrooms) that takes over an entire floor of a four-story building just one short block to Fort Greene Park.

Greenpoint

$2,150: One-bedroom with grid windows, exposed brick, and gray shaker cabinets, between Franklin and Manhattan Avenues, just two blocks from both the G train and ferry.

$2,950*: Big windows, exposed brick walls, very high ceilings, and a skylight in a two-bedroom on Franklin Street, three minutes from the Greenpoint Avenue G train.

Greenwich Village/West Village

$2,400: A bright one-bedroom-plus-bonus room (with a separate windowed kitchen) on Charles Street and Waverly Place, renting for $1,000 less than it was asking several years ago.

$2,500*: Rare apartment on the very short (and very quiet) Gay Street, with bar seating in the kitchen, multiple exposed brick walls, and access to a bare but nonetheless private bit of rooftop.

$2,600: Small but charming one-bedroom on Hudson and Eighth with exposed bricks and beams, glossy white kitchen cabinets and tile, three skylights, a decorative fireplace, and a $600 discount on rent.

$3,200: A true two-bedroom (last rented for $4,300) on an “Open Streets” block of Jane Street, with an exposed brick wall in every room.

$6,295 (net effective: $5,770): Three bedrooms, two baths on West 11th Street, with two fireplaces and two walk-in closets, a washer-dryer, and 40-foot-long hallway connecting everything.

Hamilton Heights

$2,250 (net effective: $2,070): Bright two-bedroom with French doors, built-in bookshelves, and a renovated kitchen and bath, just a three-minute walk to the 1 train at 137th Street and right between Riverbank State Park and plenty of restaurants on Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue.

Hell’s Kitchen/Midtown

$2,000*: Very large studio, just three blocks to Columbus Circle, with an updated kitchen and bath, walk-in closet, window shutters, and an entire wall of white-painted built-ins (bookshelves, deskspace, cabinets, and a decorative mantel).

$3,450 (net effective: $3,163)*: Thoroughly renovated two-bedroom with exposed brick and beams in every room, very high ceilings, and a washer/dryer, right next to a N/R/W train stop.

Jackson Heights

$2,100: Big and renovated one-bedroom on quiet 79th Street with a kitchen island, open shelves, chalk wall in the foyer, on the top floor overlooking the common garden.

Long Island City

$1,900*: Townhouse one-bedroom with an exposed brick wall and fireplace, concrete counters in the kitchen, large bedroom with a double closet, plus a particularly spacious bathroom, just a block and half to the 7 train.

Murray Hill

$4,995: Nearly 1,300 square feet on Park Avenue (three blocks to Bryant Park and Grand Central), includes two bedrooms (each with an ensuite bath and the bigger one with three deep closets), a decorative fireplace, and a wall of built-in bookshelves.

Noho

$6,500: One of the cheapest three-bedrooms in Noho that’s still huge (the living room has five shuttered windows and is over 24-feet wide) and charming (the vintage-style kitchen has white-and-green cabinets, yellow tile, and retro appliances).

Prospect-Lefferts Gardens

$1,495*: Extremely low rent on a tight, but true one-bedroom, just two short blocks below Prospect Park, with herringbone floors throughout.

$2,800: 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom off Bedford Avenue, with an eat-in kitchen and foyer with home-office potential (the space is 17-feet long and has an arched, recessed shelf).

Red Hook

$3,000*: Three huge arched windows, slightly barrel-vaulted ceilings, and concrete floors throughout this luggage factory loft right next to Coffey Park, which also has a very updated bathroom (including what appears to be a Toto toilet) and room for workspaces under the elevated sleeping area.

Tribeca

$3,550: Well-priced and relatively large one-bedroom just a few steps from the Chambers Street 1/2/3 trains, with plenty of counter and cabinet space in the open kitchen.

Upper East Side

$2,000: True one-bedroom with a separate office, huge windows, and recessed lights on E. 77th Street between Second and Third Avenues.

Upper West Side

$2,035 (net effective: $1,865): One-bedroom on a pretty townhouse block next to the Museum of Natural History, with a big decorative fireplace, south-facing windows, and two closets plus overhead storage in the bedroom.

$2,100: Very low rent for a two-bedroom with a renovated kitchen and bath, on Amsterdam Avenue and W. 88th Street.

$2,495 (net effective: $2,287)*: Garden apartment with an unusually expansive, L-shaped back deck with three seating areas, accessed via glass sliders in the bedroom, plus an extra area for a home office in the hallway.

$4,995: Three-bed, 2.5-bath brownstone triplex on W.83rd Street, a block from Central Park, with multiple decorative fireplaces and unusually high ceilings (22-feet tall to be exact) in the living room, which also has a stone accent wall on top of exposed brick walls, and a door out to a stepped backyard.