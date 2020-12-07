500 Reasons We’ve Loved New York

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly.
If you live in New York long enough — and it doesn’t have to be very long — it gradually becomes unrecognizable. And maybe, you begin to realize, it’s for someone else entirely, someone new or from somewhere else, someone perhaps with more money, more energy: someone circumstantially or possibly constitutionally ignorant of what you took to be authentic about this place when it felt like it was yours. (Nothing makes you feel old like listening to someone talk about what you know to be an upstart as iconic.) It’s too big a city to live in all of it, so you find your corners, your go-tos. Sometimes they are long-running, but mostly they come and they go. It’s part of the Darwinian, self-alienating thrill of the place: More often than not, you outlive your landmarks.
Every year I’ve lived here — for a while on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, when the Atlantic Center Mall was just a gash in the ground, but for many years now on St. Marks Place in the East Village — the city has become less raggedy, more gentrified in more further-out places, more of a safe and prosperous customer-service lifestyle state. Gone long before the pandemic: the bar where I had my birthday two years in a row, the crêperie on Avenue B where I would eat for free back when I was broke because its owner had a crush on me, almost all of the places where my friends in bands gigged, back when I had lots of friends in bands, the coffee shop where I whiled away a period of unemployment, the yoga studio I used to go to with an ex that I lost in the breakup, the place where I bought that leather jacket that someone stole at a party. And then there are those long-shut spots where I was a regular, where someone now famous used to be my server: Amy Sedaris at Marion’s; Jake Shears at Leshko’s; Laverne Cox at Lucky Cheng’s. In some sense, this city is a ghost town, and we are its ghosts.
But what if this change happens all at once, like when that asteroid hit the Yucatán 66 million years back, chilling the atmosphere just enough to set in motion a cascade of effects that wiped out an entire dense ecosystem? The vertiginous churn this city is experiencing right now is so destructive, so widespread, so implacable that it is — like so many things in 2020 — describable only as unprecedented. The Partnership for New York City estimates that roughly one-third of the city’s 240,000 small businesses may never make it to the post-vaccine promised land. The city’s theaters and dance clubs are closed, and its restaurants, gyms, bars, and museums are running at precarious reduced capacity. The free-spending tourist throngs that made everything so unpleasantly crowded are not expected back anytime soon. Even the dry cleaners are struggling to survive (who needs to do dry cleaning these days?).
What is this city if so many of its establishments disappear permanently and at once? What does it mean for a city’s collective consciousness to lose an entire urban ecology, its landscape of cultural references, memories, longings, and aspirations? And what does it mean for the next Jake Shears to not be able to get that waiting (or go-go dancing) gig while he’s waiting to become famous?
It is difficult to locate the right perspective from which to mourn the death of a favorite business when we are also surrounded by sickness and death. “What is grief for a grocery store?” Emma Straub asks, recalling Red Hook’s short-lived Fairway. This year more than ever, New York and the dreams of New Yorkers have been put on hold, which is an unnatural thing for such a restless place.
Here, we have devoted the magazine’s annual “Reasons to Love New York” issue to a celebration of the go-tos that have closed since the pandemic struck. A wake for the places that defined our lives here — that gave us community and let us try on new identities in return for our money. The bars where we came together for after-work drinks, the boxing gym where everybody thinks they’re in an action movie, the gallery that trusted you to build a cloud, the coffee shop where you were left alone to read, the restaurant with the full bar where you’d find yourself trying to eat after an all-night bender, the place that was so of its moment that it became a relic and then (deservedly) an icon. All gone. And sadly, probably, more to come before the city returns to its purpose: a place of gathering.
And then, eventually, the city will be reborn. Maybe cheaper, less branded, less leveraged, more DIY. Tribeca is no longer one of the top-ten most expensive Zip Codes in the country; that has to mean something, right? Or maybe, as after 2008, the well capitalized will buy out the undercapitalized, and it will all just get to be more like it was already becoming, a city of unremarkable $80 brunches and minimalist shops that don’t seem to sell anything in particular. The one thing we know is that it will be different — more foreign, more new — than anything we have seen before, if only because the sheer volume of what is to come will have to fill in for some of what has just been lost.
Last week, a friend of mine who works for a developer that just announced that it is about to begin a 1,600-foot-tall office building by Grand Central was confronted on social media about the project: Didn’t he know that midtown was dead, that office towers were over? He responded: It won’t open till 2030. Which is at least one or two New Yorks in the future from now.
Reasons to Love New York
500 Good-byes
An honor roll — from the earliest founded to the most recently opened — of the many lost businesses that were, at least in their own corners of the city, essential.
Lord & Taylor [Read Wendy Goodman’s tribute ➽]
Department Store, Lower East Side, first opened 1826
The Paris Café
Bar, South Street Seaport, 1873
Danish Athletic Club
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 1892
Empire Coffee & Tea
Coffee Shop, Hell’s Kitchen, 1908
Mynd Spa & Salon
Salon, Midtown East, 1910
John Jovino Gun Shop
Retailer, Little Italy, 1911
Gem Spa
Corner Store, East Village, ca. 1921
Chumley’s
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1922
The Roosevelt
Hotel, Midtown East, 1924
Omni Berkshire Place
Hotel, Midtown East, 1926
Riverdale Fur Shop
Retailer, Kingsbridge, 1926
Nat Sherman Townhouse
Tobacco Shop Midtown, 1930
Colandrea New Corner
Restaurant, Dyker Heights, 1936
The Monkey Bar
Bar, Midtown, 1936
Copacabana
Nightclub, Times Square, 1940
Clover Delicatessen
Deli, Kips Bay, 1948
Old John’s Diner
Restaurant, Upper West Side, ca. 1950
Riccardo’s by the Bridge
Venue, Astoria, 1951
Fedora
Restaurant, West Village, 1952
Palomba Academy of Music
School, Bronxwood, 1956
Record Mart
Retailer, Midtown, 1958
Sun’s Laundry
Dry Cleaner, East Village, 1959
The Irish Cottage
Restaurant, Forest Hills, 1960
Century 21
Department Store, Bay Ridge, 1961
Rosario’s
Pizzeria, Lower East Side, 1963
San Francisco Clothing
Retailer, Upper East Side, 1967
La Caridad 78
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1968
Paris Blues
Bar, Harlem, 1968
Lung Moon Bakery
Restaurant, Chinatown, 1968
Amsterdam Gourmet
Deli, Upper West Side, ca. 1970
Oldies But Goodies
Antiques Store, Bensonhurst, 1970
Bank Street Bookstore
Retailer, Upper West Side, 1972
Frank’s Cocktail Lounge
Bar, Fort Greene, 1972
New York Health & Racquet Club
Fitness Studio, Upper East Side, 1973
Gloria’s
Restaurant, Crown Heights, 1974
China Chalet
Restaurant, Financial District, 1975
Fluffy’s
Restaurant, Midtown, 1975
Olga’s Pizza
Restaurant, Harlem, 1975
Cranberry’s
Coffee Shop, Brooklyn Heights, 1977
De Luca General Store
Retailer, Rosebank, 1977
Jean Louis David Salon
Salon, Midtown, 1977
The Cupping Room Cafe
Restaurant, Soho, 1977
Hop Shing
Restaurant, Chinatown, 1977
Hoy Wong [Read Jiayang Fan’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, Chinatown, 1978
Maria’s Deli
Deli, Greenpoint, 1978
Giovanni’s
Restaurant, Pelham Bay, 1979
Agra
Restaurant, Upper East Side, 1979
Pier 72
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1979
Ipanema
Restaurant, Midtown, 1979
Khyber Pass
Hookah Bar, East Village, ca. 1980
The Cottage
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1981
Land & Sea
Restaurant, Kingsbridge, 1982
Sal & Jerry’s
Bakery, Bensonhurst, 1983
Gotham Bar and Grill
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1984
Coogan’s
Pub, Washington Heights, 1985
Dion Cleaners
Dry Cleaner, East Village, 1985
Embers Steak House
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 1985
107 West
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1987
200 Fifth
Bar, Park Slope, 1987
Chrysalis
Salon, Manor Heights, 1987
Jameson’s
Bar, Midtown East, 1987
Aureole
Restaurant, Times Square, 1988
88 Palace
Restaurant, Chinatown, 1988
Shear Ecstasy
Salon, Bay Ridge, 1988
Otto Boutique
Clothing Shop, Park Slope, 1989
Lucky Strike [Read Sam McKinniss’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, Soho, 1989
Max Fish
Bar, Lower East Side, 1989
Scotty’s Diner [Read Jonathan Coleman’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, Murray Hill, 1990
Bleecker Street Bar
Bar, Noho, 1990
Party Fair
Shop, Sunset Park, 1990
Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre
Comedy Club, Chelsea, 1990
Rags-A-Gogo
Vintage Store, Greenwich Village, 1990
Shelter Studios & Theatres
Rehearsal Space, Midtown, 1990
Andrade’s
Shoe Repair, Upper West Side, ca. 1990
Hair Mates Downtown
Salon, East Village, ca. 1990
Mayson 2 Cleaners
Dry Cleaner, Upper West Side, ca. 1990
Sushi West
Restaurant, West Village, 1992
La Sorrentina Ristorante
Restaurant, Dyker Heights, 1992
BBar
Restaurant, Noho, 1993
Jay and Lloyd’s Kosher Deli & Family Restaurant
Deli, Sheepshead Bay, 1993
Jules Bistro
Restaurant, East Village, 1993
New Wave Cafe
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1993
Trattoria Romana
Restaurant, Dongan Hills, 1993
Legend’s Pub
Restaurant, Castleton Corners, 1993
Lesley Heller Gallery
Art Gallery, Soho, 1994
Gavin Brown’s Enterprise
Art Gallery, Soho, 1994
Odessa [Read Christopher Bonanos’s tribute ➽]
Diner, East Village, 1994
Abigael’s
Restaurant, Midtown, 1995
Mailboxes on 5th
Shipping Service, Park Slope, 1995
Sacred Chow
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1995
The Hog Pit
Bar, Flatiron, 1995
Gussy’s
Restaurant, Astoria, 1995
E 10th St. Finest Deli
Bodega, East Village, 1995
Ali Baba
Restaurant, Upper West Side, ca. 1995
Aquagrill
Restaurant, Soho, 1996
Monika’s Cafe Bar
Bar, Astoria, 1996
The Lighthouse
Lighting Store, Bowery, 1996
Philip Marie
Restaurant, West Village, ca. 1996
Jazz Standard
Jazz Club, Chelsea, 1997
Dizzy’s Diner
Restaurant, Park Slope, 1997
Cafe Frida
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1998
Maxwell Hotel
Hotel, Midtown East, 1998
Tom’s Delicious Pizza
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1998
Champions Studios
Rehearsal Space, Midtown, 1998
Angry Wade’s
Bar, Caroll Gardens, 1999
Atlas Cafe
Restaurant, East Village, 1999
Daddy-O
Bar, West Village, 1999
Halcyon the Shop
Record Shop, Carroll Gardens, 1999
Jeffrey
Shop, Chelsea, 1999
Karma Lounge
Hookah Lounge, East Village, 1999
Staten Island Yankees
Minor League Baseball Team, St. George, 1999
Turntable Lab
Shop, East Village, 1999
Vivienne’s
Bar, Pelham Bay, 1999
Pig n’ Whistle
Bar, Midtown East, 1999
Native Bean
Café, East Village, 2000
Beyoglu
Restaurant, Upper East Side, ca. 2000
Fresh Tortillas
Restaurant, Inwood, ca. 2000
Sarabeth’s
Restaurant, Upper East Side, 2000
Evil Olive
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2001
Geraldine’s
Speakeasy, Williamsburg, 2001
Jewel Bako
Restaurant, East Village, 2001
Kim Chee
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 2001
Pure Tanning
Salon, Bay Ridge, 2001
Best Price Deli & Grocery
Bodega, East Village, 2001
Les Petits Chapelais
Children’s Clothing Store, Soho, 2001
The Wat
Muay Thai Gym, Tribeca, 2002
3rd Avenue Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaners
Cobbler, Bay Ridge, 2002
Crispo
Restaurant, Chelsea, 2002
Diana Kane
Retailer, Park Slope, 2002
Snacky
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2002
Soda Bar
Bar, Prospect Heights, 2002
Cocoa Bar
Dessert Shop, Park Slope, ca. 2002
C&C Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaner, East Village, ca. 2002
Blue Smoke
Restaurant, Flatiron, 2002
Artopolis
Bakery, Astoria, 2003
Gimme Coffee
Coffee, Williamsburg, 2003
Otto [Read Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2003
The Mermaid Inn
Restaurant, East Village, 2003 (the Upper West Side location is still open)
Therapy
Gay Bar, Hell’s Kitchen, 2003
Bedford Cheese Shop
Cheese Shop, Williamsburg, 2003
D’Mai Urban Spa
Day Spa, Park Slope, 2004
Flying Squirrel
Shop, Greenpoint, 2004
Foley’s [Read Will Leitch’s tribute ➽]
Pub, Midtown, 2004
Woodhaven House
Restaurant, Rego Park, 2004
Taro Sushi
Restaurant, Park Slope, 2004
Perdition
Bar, Hell’s Kitchen, 2004
Sushi Yasu
Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2004
Jacques Torres
Chocolate Shop, Soho, 2004
Brooklyn Zen Center
Meditation Center, Gowanus, 2005
Carroll Gardens Classic Diner [Read Rumaan Alam’s tribute ➽]
Diner, Boerum Hill, 2005
Delicias Manabitas
Restaurant, Long Island City, ca. 2005
Egg
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2005
King Edward Cleaners
Dry Cleaner, Kingsbridge, ca. 2005
Jerry’s Italian Market
Specialty Store, Greenpoint, 2005
Pegu Club
Bar, Soho, 2005
Pequeña
Restaurant, Fort Greene, ca. 2005
Professor Thom’s
Bar, East Village, 2005
La Orquidea Corp
Grocery Store, Bushwick, 2005
Petisco Vegan (formerly Cafe Petisco)
Restaurant, East Village, 2005
Saved Tattoo
Tattoo Parlor, Williamsburg, 2005
Bistro Cassis
Restaurant, Upper West Side, ca. 2005
Dub Pies
Pie Shop, Windsor Terrace, 2005
Andres DeLeon Cigars
Cigar Shop, Glendale, ca. 2005
In God We Trust
Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2005
Blossom
Restaurant, Chelsea, 2005
Camp
Bar, Cobble Hill, 2005
AuH20 Thriftique
Secondhand Store, East Village, 2006
Jack the Horse Tavern
Restaurant, Brooklyn Heights, 2006
Joyce Bakeshop
Bakery, Prospect Heights, 2006
Momofuku Ssäm Bar [Read Ruth Reichl’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, East Village, 2006 (moved to Bar Wayō, South Street Seaport)
Stinky Bklyn
Cheese Shop, Cobble Hill, 2006
The Creek and the Cave
Comedy Club, Long Island City, 2006
The Good Fork
Restaurant, Red Hook, 2006
Amazing 66
Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2006
Yes Cleaners
Dry Cleaner, Park Slope, ca. 2006
Xe Lua
Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2006
Yoga to the People
Yoga Studio, East Village, 2006
Fairway Market
Grocery Store, Red Hook, 2006
88 Lan Zhou [Read Andrew Kuo’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2007
Cocoa Bar
Bar, Lower East Side, 2007
Hakata Tonton
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2007
Jimmy’s Diner
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2007
My Thai
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 2007
Nanoosh
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2007
Peri Ela
Restaurant, Upper East Side, 2007
Sprout Home
Plant Store, Williamsburg, 2007
Good Stuff Diner
Restaurant, Chelsea, 2007
Vitality & Health
Health-Food Store, Astoria, 2007
Fox & Fawn
Shop, Greenpoint, 2007
Delight 28
Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2007
Trophy Bar
Bar, Williamsburg, 2007
Grandma’s Original Pizza
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, ca. 2007
Maha Rose
Healing-Arts Shop, Greenpoint, 2007
Vicky’s Diner
Restaurant, Washington Heights, 2007
Haru Sushi
Restaurant, Financial District, 2007
Montgomery Gardens
Rehearsal Space, Crown Heights, 2007
El Almacén
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2008
Huckleberry
Bar, Williamsburg, 2008
Kinfolk
Nightclub, Williamsburg, 2008
Bend + Bloom Yoga
Yoga Studio, Park Slope, 2008
Pink Nails Spa
Salon, Park Slope, ca. 2008
The Rusty Knot
Bar, West Village, 2008
Colador Cafe
Restaurant, Bed-Stuy, 2008
Building on Bond
Restaurant, Boerum Hill, 2008
An Choi
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2009
Baohaus [Read Kathleen Hou’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2009
Bootleg Mannings
Bar Mariners, Harbor, 2009
Concessions at Delancey Station
Bodega, Lower East Side, 2009
Fort Defiance
Restaurant, Red Hook, 2009 (now Fort Defiance grocery store)
Meura
Salon, Park Slope, 2009
Rye House
Bar, Flatiron, 2009
The Vanderbilt
Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2009
B&E’s Neighborhood Pub
Irish Pub, Tottenville, 2009
Simple Studios
Rehearsal Space, Midtown, 2009
Sword Class NYC
Martial-Arts Studio, East Harlem, 2009
West 3rd Common
Bar, Noho, 2009
Renew & Relax Body Spa
Spa, Park Slope, 2009
Baby Grand
Bar, Little Italy and Greenpoint, 2009
Urban Vintage
Restaurant, Clinton Hill, 2010
Bedlam
Bar, Alphabet City, 2010
New Wong
Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2010
40 Knots
Bar, Columbia Street Waterfront District, 2010
The Art Room
Studio, Bay Ridge, 2010
Fanaberie
Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2010
Brooklyn Charm
Jewelry Store, Williamsburg, 2010
The Forest Hills Diner [Read Joe DeLessio’s tribute ➽]
Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2010
Foxy Salon
Salon, Williamsburg, 2010
Loren Denim
Retailer, Greenpoint, 2010
Simply Fit Astoria
Fitness Studio, Astoria, 2010
The Counting Room
Bar, Williamsburg, 2010
LIC Market
Restaurant, LIC, 2010
Play Sports Bar
Bar, Annadale, 2010
La Fontaine Nail & Spa
Salon, Lincoln Square, ca. 2010
Highlands
Restaurant, West Village, 2010
Saigon Market
Restaurant, Union Square, 2010
Porsena
Restaurant, East Village, 2010
Takashi
Restaurant, West Village, 2010
The Fat Radish
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2010
The HorseBox
Bar, East Village, 2010
Viva Toro
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2010
Curly Wolf Saloon
Bar, Annadale, 2010
The Way Station
Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2011
Eco Dog
Grooming, Williamsburg, 2011
Bouchon
Bakery, Rockefeller Center, 2011
Bagel Express
Bagel Shop, Murray Hill, 2011
Uncle Louie G’s
Italian-Ice Shop, Bay Ridge, 2011
Space Cowboy
Boot Store, Nolita, 2011
AAA Cleaners
Dry Cleaner, East Village, 2011
Burnside [Read Molly Fischer’s tribute ➽]
Bar, Williamsburg, 2011
Cantina Royal
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2011
Don Coqui
Restaurant, Astoria, 2011
Gaia Italian Café
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2011
Pulqueria
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2011
Il Triangolo
Restaurant, Corona, 2011
Maxwell’s
Restaurant, Tribeca, 2011
Donna
Bar, Williamsburg, 2011
Mocha Mocha Coffee
Coffee Shop, Bay Ridge, 2011
Queens Comfort
Restaurant, Astoria, 2011
Saxon + Parole
Restaurant, Noho, 2011
Ugly Kitchen
Restaurant, East Village, 2011
Noorman’s Kil
Bar, Williamsburg, 2011
The Saint Austere
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2011
Yuba
Restaurant, East Village, 2011
Playroom Theatre
Theater, Midtown, 2011
Avenue C Studio
Rehearsal Space, East Village, 2011
Emporium Fresh Market
Grocery Store, Park Slope, 2011
Bella Giornata
Restaurant, St. George, 2012
Hakkasan
Restaurant, Midtown, 2012
Wolf & Lamb
Restaurant, Midwood, 2012
Mission Chinese
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2012
Woops!
Bakery, South Slope, 2012
Adelina’s
Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2012
Burger Bistro
Restaurant, Park Slope, 2012
Cocotte
Restaurant, Soho, 2012
Du Jour
Bakery, Park Slope, 2012
La Slowteria
Restaurant, Carroll Gardens, 2012
Beverly’s
Bar, Lower East Side, 2012
Ducks Eatery
Restaurant, East Village, 2012
Grill 212
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2012
Crispy Pizza
Restaurant, New Brighton, 2012
Habit
Clothing Store, Park Slope, 2012
Then She Fell
Theater, Williamsburg, 2012
Jack & Nellie’s
Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2012
El Coqui Bar & Billiards
Bar, Ridgewood, ca. 2012
The Well
Bar, East Williamsburg, 2012
La Maison du Croque Monsieur
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2012
Pearl Gate Frozen Yogurt
Dessert Shop, Park Slope, 2012
Simply Bakery
Bakery, Chinatown, 2012
Rus Discount Footwear
Shoe Store, Greenpoint, ca. 2012
Raising Astoria
Maternity Classes, Astoria, 2012
Feast
Restaurant, East Village, 2013
Glady’s
Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2013
Dutch Kills Centraal
Restaurant, Astoria, 2013
Dotory
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2013
Skin by Molly
Salon, Williamsburg, 2013
Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila
Bar, Downtown Brooklyn, 2013
Xi’an Famous Foods
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2013
3 Roots
Juice Shop, Greenpoint, 2013
Ground Floor Gallery
Art Gallery, Park Slope, 2013
Alameda
Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2013
Divine Bar
Restaurant, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2013
Beacon Bar
Bar, Upper West Side, 2013
Aux Epices
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2013
China Blue
Restaurant, Tribeca, 2013
Cle’s Cuts
Barbershop, Bedford-Stuyvesant, ca. 2013
The Trading Post
Restaurant, South Street Seaport, 2013
Dot
Clothing Store, Upper West Side, 2013
Modern Pinball NYC
Arcade, Kips Bay, 2013
Sweet Corner Bakeshop
Coffee Shop, West Village, 2013
Hendriks
Restaurant, Murray Hill, 2013
Toro NYC
Restaurant, Chelsea, 2013
Uncle Boons
Restaurant, Nolita, 2013
Tea Bar
Coffee Shop, Williamsburg, 2013
CajunSea
Restaurant, Midtown, 2013
Zagara
Restaurant, Chelsea, 2013
Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Restaurant, Meatpacking District, 2013
The Rail Line Diner
Diner. Chelsea, 2013
BarBacon
Bar, Union Square, Hell’s Kitchen, 2014
Gansevoort Market
Restaurant, Meatpacking District, 2014
Bar Sardine
Restaurant, West Village, 2014
Sew Nice Cleaners
Laundry, Greenpoint, 2014
Bright White Laundromat
Laundry, Bay Ridge, 2014
Greene Grape Annex
Coffee Shop, Fort Greene, 2014
Butter & Scotch
Bar, Crown Heights, 2014
Gato
Restaurant, Noho, 2014
Brunswick
Restaurant, Windsor Terrace, 2014
Spiegel
Bar, East Village, 2014
Hunger Pang
Restaurant, Prospect Park South, 2014
Berg’n
Beer Hall, Prospect Heights, 2014
Ludlow & Hester Nail Spa
Salon, Lower East Side, 2014
Blenheim
Restaurant, West Village, 2014
21 Shanghai House
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2014
Nitecap
Bar, Lower East Side, 2014
Silver Lake Plumbing
Plumber, West Brighton, 2014
Snowdays
Dessert Shop, East Village, 2014
Teich Toys & Books
Retailer, West Village, 2014
Sweetwater Social
Bar, Greenwich Village, 2014
Houdini Kitchen Laboratory
Restaurant, Ridgewood, 2014
The Finch
Restaurant, Clinton Hill, 2014
Champion Pizza
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2014
Wooden Sleepers
Vintage-Clothing Store, Red Hook, 2014
Uncle Luoyang
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2014
Bunsmith
Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2015
Art Fun Studio
Event Space, Bay Ridge, 2015
Cafe Clover
Restaurant, West Village, 2015
Benson’s
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2015
Bar Robert
Bar, Boerum Hill, 2015
Casablanca Cocktail Lounge
Bar, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2015
Flowers for All Occasions [Read Paperboy Prince’s tribute ➽]
Bar, Bushwick, 2015
Flying Tiger
Retailer, Flatiron, 2015
Kurry Qulture
Restaurant, Astoria, 2015
Ice & Vice
Ice-Cream Shop, Lower East Side, Dumbo, Long Island City, 2015
Juicy Spot Cafe
Ice-Cream Shop, Chinatown, Lower East Side, 2015
Pels Pies Co.
Bakery, Prospect–Lefferts Gardens, 2015
The Quality Mending Co.
Vintage-Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2015
Samesa
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2015
Rose’s Brooklyn
Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2015
Ramen Lab
Restaurant, Nolita, 2015
Sun Dojo
Dojo, Windsor Terrace, 2015
The Chimney
Art Gallery, Bushwick, 2015
The Vale Collective
Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2015
Pas Mal
Clothing Store, Greenpoint, 2015
Met Breuer
Museum, Upper East Side, 2016
Antico Noè
Restaurant, Midtown East, 2016
Augustine
Restaurant, Financial District, 2016
Guadalupe Inn
Restaurant East, Williamsburg, 2016
Busy Bodies
Children’s Play Space, Clinton Hill, 2016
Julie’s
Vintage Thrift Shop, East Village, 2016
Fuel Fever
Restaurant, Grasmere, 2016
Chango & Co. Shop
Design Store, Williamsburg, 2016
Duzer’s Local
Coffee Shop, Stapleton, 2016
Ghost Donkey
Bar, Noho, 2016
Coco & Cru
Restaurant, Noho, 2016
Momofuku Nishi
Restaurant, Chelsea, 2016
Chatham Seafood
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2016
Pearl’s
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2016
Gohan-ya
Restaurant, Nolita, 2016
Speedy Romeo
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2016
Lucky Laced
Shoe Store, Williamsburg, 2016
Italienne
Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2016
Cherry Point
Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2016
Nix
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2016
Côté Soleil
Restaurant, Sunnyside, 2016
PokéSpot
Restaurant, East Village, 2016
RDV–Rendezvous
Restaurant, Harlem, 2016
Regular Visitors
General Store, Boerum Hill, 2016
ShaktiBarre
Fitness Studio, Williamsburg, 2016
No Club
Barbershop, Williamsburg, ca. 2016
Sauvage
Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2016
Stories Bookshop + Storytelling Lab
Bookstore, Park Slope, 2016
Vandal
Nightclub, Lower East Side, 2016
The Douglass
Bar, Park Slope, 2016
Wing Kee
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2016
Gotan
Coffee Shop, Williamsburg, 2016
Caféine
Coffee Shop, Harlem, 2016
Lion Lion
Bar, East Harlem, 2016
Camperdown Elm
Bar, Park Slope, 2017
Bouley at Home
Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2017
Dr Smood
Café, Lower East Side, 2017
Bali Kitchen
Restaurant, East Village, 2017
A/D/O
Creative Space, Greenpoint, 2017
Brooklyn Cider House
Restaurant, Bushwick, 2017
Made Nice
Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2017
House Special
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2017
Floating Mountain
Tea House, Upper West Side, 2017
MeMe’s Diner
Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2017
Recolte
Bakery, Upper West Side, 2017
Minnie’s
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2017
Express Brows
Salon, East Williamsburg, ca. 2017
Saje
Natural-Wellness Store, Upper West Side, 2017
Miss Thailand
Restaurant, Williamsburg, ca. 2017
Chillhouse
Spa, Lower East Side, 2017
Arepa Factory
Restaurant, Midtown, 2017
Deng Ji Il Noodle House
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2017
Artichoke Basille’s Pizza
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2017
Abracadabra
Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2017
The Factory
Bar, Ridgewood, 2017
Saigon V-Bread Café
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2017
Z2A Repair
Electronics Repair, Williamsburg, 2017
Best Ave B. Dry Cleaners
Dry Cleaners, East Village, 2017
Little Bean
Coffee Shop, Harlem, 2017
Namastuy Healing Collective
Yoga Studio, Bed-Stuy, 2017
Push Pedal NYC
Gym, Washington Heights, 2017
Dream 2 Cleaners
Dry Cleaners, Williamsburg, ca. 2017
Flor Café
Coffee Shop, Clinton Hill, 2018
MuddGuts
Art Gallery, Williamsburg, 2018
Standard Burger
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 2018
d’emploi studio
Design Studio, Greenpoint, 2018
Korilla BBQ
Restaurant, Downtown Brooklyn, 2018
Pokebab
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2018
Taladwat
Restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen, 2018
Dia
Restaurant, East Village, 2018
Eliza’s Local
Restaurant, East Village, 2018
Let’s Makan
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2018
Existing Conditions
Bar, Greenwich Village, 2018
Head On Salon
Salon, Greenpoint, 2018
Future You Café
Coffee Shop, East Village, 2018
Junie Bee Nails
Salon, East Harlem, 2018
Kleinberg’s
Restaurant, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2018
Radio Amsterdam
Bar, Upper West Side, 2018
MOO Thai Food
Restaurant, Elmhurst, 2018
Randall’s Barbecue
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2018
Project Brunch
Restaurant, West Brighton, 2018
Raviolo
Restaurant, West Village, 2018
Ukiyo
Restaurant, East Village, 2018
The Athenian NYC
Restaurant, East Village, 2018
Mori
Restaurant, Park Slope, 2018
Tamra Teahouse
Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2018
Shuteye
Coffee Shop, Harlem, 2018
Ren Wen Noodle Factory
Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2018
Sumela
Restaurant, Upper East Side, 2018
Relationships
Design Store, Clinton Hill, 2018
The CopperPot
Restaurant, Red Hook, 2018
The Happie House
Fitness, Astoria, 2018
Vita Be Well
Herbalist, Bay Ridge, 2018
west~bourne
Restaurant, Soho, 2018
Oxbow Tavern
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2018
Utepia Tea
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2018
Flats Fix
Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2018
Bonsai Kakigori
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2019
701West
Restaurant, Times Square, 2019
Babydudes
Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2019
Bloom Cafe
Coffee Shop, Clinton Hill, 2019
Landline
Bar, East Williamsburg, 2019
Briseis Beauty
Salon, Noho, 2019
Always and Forever
Coffee Shop, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2019
Cafe Phin
Coffee Shop, Lower East Side, 2019
The Consistency Project
Vintage-Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2019
Baba Ghanoj
Restaurant, Park Slope, 2019
Forum
Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2019
PhoBar
Restaurant, West Village, 2019
Belcampo
Restaurant, Hudson Yards, 2019
MARAIS home
Design Store, Williamsburg, 2019
Kichin
Restaurant, Bushwick, 2019
Gueros
Restaurant, Gowanus, 2019
Hinoki
Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2019
By Name Cafe
Coffee Shop, East Village, 2019
La Tabun
Restaurant, Midwood, 2019
Jen’s Noodle House
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019
Magazine
Bar, Greenpoint, 2019
Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards
Retailer, Hudson Yards, 2019
The Poni Room
Restaurant, Noho, 2019
Spiritea
Tea Shop, East Village, 2019
The Banty Rooster
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2019
Raan Kway Teow
Restaurant, Jackson Heights, 2019
One of a Kind Beauty
Spa, Park Slope, 2019
The Awkward Scone
Café, Bushwick, 2019
TAK Room
Restaurant, Hudson Yards, 2019
The Riddler
Bar, West Village, 2019
La Gran Tijuana
Restaurant, Bushwick, ca. 2019
The Yoga Studio
Yoga Studio, Astoria, 2019
Violet
Restaurant, East Village, 2019
Da Yu Hot Pot
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019
Grand Shanghai House
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019
Jisu Vegetarian
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019
Taste of Northern China
Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019
Pasta Franco
Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2019
The Skilled Archer
Café, Bushwick, 2020
Burger People
Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2020
Hanshik
Restaurant, Chelsea, 2020
Reporting by Liz Boyd, Jack Denton, and Alice Markham-Cantor.
*A version of this article appears in the December 7, 2020, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!