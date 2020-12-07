500 Reasons We’ve Loved New York

Illustration: Jeanne Verdoux for New York Magazine

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly.

If you live in New York long enough — and it doesn’t have to be very long — it gradually becomes unrecognizable. And maybe, you begin to realize, it’s for someone else entirely, someone new or from somewhere else, someone perhaps with more money, more energy: someone circumstantially or possibly constitutionally ignorant of what you took to be authentic about this place when it felt like it was yours. (Nothing makes you feel old like listening to someone talk about what you know to be an upstart as iconic.) It’s too big a city to live in all of it, so you find your corners, your go-tos. Sometimes they are long-running, but mostly they come and they go. It’s part of the Darwinian, self-alienating thrill of the place: More often than not, you outlive your landmarks.

Every year I’ve lived here — for a while on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, when the Atlantic Center Mall was just a gash in the ground, but for many years now on St. Marks Place in the East Village — the city has become less raggedy, more gentrified in more further-out places, more of a safe and prosperous customer-service lifestyle state. Gone long before the pandemic: the bar where I had my birthday two years in a row, the crêperie on Avenue B where I would eat for free back when I was broke because its owner had a crush on me, almost all of the places where my friends in bands gigged, back when I had lots of friends in bands, the coffee shop where I whiled away a period of unemployment, the yoga studio I used to go to with an ex that I lost in the breakup, the place where I bought that leather jacket that someone stole at a party. And then there are those long-shut spots where I was a regular, where someone now famous used to be my server: Amy Sedaris at Marion’s; Jake Shears at Leshko’s; Laverne Cox at Lucky Cheng’s. In some sense, this city is a ghost town, and we are its ghosts.

But what if this change happens all at once, like when that asteroid hit the Yucatán 66 million years back, chilling the atmosphere just enough to set in motion a cascade of effects that wiped out an entire dense ecosystem? The vertiginous churn this city is experiencing right now is so destructive, so widespread, so implacable that it is — like so many things in 2020 — describable only as unprecedented. The Partnership for New York City estimates that roughly one-third of the city’s 240,000 small businesses may never make it to the post-vaccine promised land. The city’s theaters and dance clubs are closed, and its restaurants, gyms, bars, and museums are running at precarious reduced capacity. The free-spending tourist throngs that made everything so unpleasantly crowded are not expected back anytime soon. Even the dry cleaners are struggling to survive (who needs to do dry cleaning these days?).

What is this city if so many of its establishments disappear permanently and at once? What does it mean for a city’s collective consciousness to lose an entire urban ecology, its landscape of cultural references, memories, longings, and aspirations? And what does it mean for the next Jake Shears to not be able to get that waiting (or go-go dancing) gig while he’s waiting to become famous?

It is difficult to locate the right perspective from which to mourn the death of a favorite business when we are also surrounded by sickness and death. “What is grief for a grocery store?” Emma Straub asks, recalling Red Hook’s short-lived Fairway. This year more than ever, New York and the dreams of New Yorkers have been put on hold, which is an unnatural thing for such a restless place.

Here, we have devoted the magazine’s annual “Reasons to Love New York” issue to a celebration of the go-tos that have closed since the pandemic struck. A wake for the places that defined our lives here — that gave us community and let us try on new identities in return for our money. The bars where we came together for after-work drinks, the boxing gym where everybody thinks they’re in an action movie, the gallery that trusted you to build a cloud, the coffee shop where you were left alone to read, the restaurant with the full bar where you’d find yourself trying to eat after an all-night bender, the place that was so of its moment that it became a relic and then (deservedly) an icon. All gone. And sadly, probably, more to come before the city returns to its purpose: a place of gathering.

And then, eventually, the city will be reborn. Maybe cheaper, less branded, less leveraged, more DIY. Tribeca is no longer one of the top-ten most expensive Zip Codes in the country; that has to mean something, right? Or maybe, as after 2008, the well capitalized will buy out the undercapitalized, and it will all just get to be more like it was already becoming, a city of unremarkable $80 brunches and minimalist shops that don’t seem to sell anything in particular. The one thing we know is that it will be different — more foreign, more new — than anything we have seen before, if only because the sheer volume of what is to come will have to fill in for some of what has just been lost.

Last week, a friend of mine who works for a developer that just announced that it is about to begin a 1,600-foot-tall office building by Grand Central was confronted on social media about the project: Didn’t he know that midtown was dead, that office towers were over? He responded: It won’t open till 2030. Which is at least one or two New Yorks in the future from now.

Reasons to Love New York 5 0 0 G o o d - b y e s An honor roll — from the earliest founded to the most recently opened — of the many lost businesses that were, at least in their own corners of the city, essential. Photo-Illustration: Photographs by James and Karla Murray

Lord & Taylor [Read Wendy Goodman’s tribute ➽]

Department Store, Lower East Side, first opened 1826

The Paris Café

Bar, South Street Seaport, 1873

Danish Athletic Club

Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 1892

Empire Coffee & Tea

Coffee Shop, Hell’s Kitchen, 1908

Mynd Spa & Salon

Salon, Midtown East, 1910

John Jovino Gun Shop

Retailer, Little Italy, 1911

Weegee in his police radio car, ca. 1942. He lived above the John Jovino Gun Shop. Photo: Unidentified Photographer, [Weegee in his police radio car, New York], ca. 1942 International Center of Photography

Gem Spa

Corner Store, East Village, ca. 1921

From left: Pedestrians outside Gems Spa (later Gem Spa), 1966. The making of a Gem Spa egg cream, 2006. Photo: Fred W. McDarrah/Getty Images; Larry Fink (egg cream). From left: Pedestrians outside Gems Spa (later Gem Spa), 1966. The making of a Gem Spa egg cream, 2006. Photo: Fred W. McDarrah/Getty Images; Larry Fi... more From left: Pedestrians outside Gems Spa (later Gem Spa), 1966. The making of a Gem Spa egg cream, 2006. Photo: Fred W. McDarrah/Getty Images; Larry Fink (egg cream).

Chumley’s

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1922

The Roosevelt

Hotel, Midtown East, 1924

Omni Berkshire Place

Hotel, Midtown East, 1926

Riverdale Fur Shop

Retailer, Kingsbridge, 1926

Nat Sherman Townhouse

Tobacco Shop Midtown, 1930

Colandrea New Corner

Restaurant, Dyker Heights, 1936

The Monkey Bar

Bar, Midtown, 1936

Copacabana

Nightclub, Times Square, 1940

Copacabana in 1941 and 1979. Photo: Bettmann/Getty (1941); Waring Abbott (1979). Copacabana in 1941 and 1979. Photo: Bettmann/Getty (1941); Waring Abbott (1979).

Clover Delicatessen

Deli, Kips Bay, 1948

Old John’s Diner

Restaurant, Upper West Side, ca. 1950

Riccardo’s by the Bridge

Venue, Astoria, 1951

Fedora

Restaurant, West Village, 1952

Palomba Academy of Music

School, Bronxwood, 1956

Record Mart

Retailer, Midtown, 1958

Sun’s Laundry

Dry Cleaner, East Village, 1959

The Irish Cottage

Restaurant, Forest Hills, 1960

Century 21

Department Store, Bay Ridge, 1961

Rosario’s

Pizzeria, Lower East Side, 1963

San Francisco Clothing

Retailer, Upper East Side, 1967

La Caridad 78

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1968

La Caridad. Photo: Stefano Giovannini

Paris Blues

Bar, Harlem, 1968

Samuel Hargress Jr. at the Paris Blues bar in Harlem, 2010. Photo: Benjamin Norman

Lung Moon Bakery

Restaurant, Chinatown, 1968

Amsterdam Gourmet

Deli, Upper West Side, ca. 1970

Oldies But Goodies

Antiques Store, Bensonhurst, 1970

Bank Street Bookstore

Retailer, Upper West Side, 1972

Frank’s Cocktail Lounge

Bar, Fort Greene, 1972

New York Health & Racquet Club

Fitness Studio, Upper East Side, 1973

StairMasters at New York Health & Racquet Club, 1989. Photo: James Keyser/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Gloria’s

Restaurant, Crown Heights, 1974

China Chalet

Restaurant, Financial District, 1975

China Chalet: day to night. Photo: Robert Sietsema (day); Serichai Traipoom (night). China Chalet: day to night. Photo: Robert Sietsema (day); Serichai Traipoom (night).

Fluffy’s

Restaurant, Midtown, 1975

Olga’s Pizza

Restaurant, Harlem, 1975

Cranberry’s

Coffee Shop, Brooklyn Heights, 1977

De Luca General Store

Retailer, Rosebank, 1977

John DeLuca in front of De Luca General Store, Staten Island, 2005. Photo: James and Karla Murray

Jean Louis David Salon

Salon, Midtown, 1977

The Cupping Room Cafe

Restaurant, Soho, 1977

Hop Shing

Restaurant, Chinatown, 1977

Hoy Wong [Read Jiayang Fan’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, Chinatown, 1978

Maria’s Deli

Deli, Greenpoint, 1978

Giovanni’s

Restaurant, Pelham Bay, 1979

Agra

Restaurant, Upper East Side, 1979

Pier 72

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1979

Ipanema

Restaurant, Midtown, 1979

Khyber Pass

Hookah Bar, East Village, ca. 1980

The Cottage

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1981

Land & Sea

Restaurant, Kingsbridge, 1982

Sal & Jerry’s

Bakery, Bensonhurst, 1983

Gotham Bar and Grill

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1984

Coogan’s

Pub, Washington Heights, 1985

Dion Cleaners

Dry Cleaner, East Village, 1985

Embers Steak House

Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 1985

107 West

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1987

200 Fifth

Bar, Park Slope, 1987

Chrysalis

Salon, Manor Heights, 1987

Jameson’s

Bar, Midtown East, 1987

Aureole

Restaurant, Times Square, 1988

88 Palace

Restaurant, Chinatown, 1988

Shear Ecstasy

Salon, Bay Ridge, 1988

Otto Boutique

Clothing Shop, Park Slope, 1989

Lucky Strike [Read Sam McKinniss’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, Soho, 1989

Max Fish

Bar, Lower East Side, 1989

Scotty’s Diner [Read Jonathan Coleman’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, Murray Hill, 1990

Photo: @dinersofnyc Cake display at Scotty’s Diner, 2019.

Bleecker Street Bar

Bar, Noho, 1990

Party Fair

Shop, Sunset Park, 1990

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

Comedy Club, Chelsea, 1990

A series of 30 Polaroids capturing Amy Poehler’s makeup tests for the UCB television sketch show that ran for three seasons on Comedy Central starting in 1998. Photo: Courtesy of UCB

Rags-A-Gogo

Vintage Store, Greenwich Village, 1990

Shelter Studios & Theatres

Rehearsal Space, Midtown, 1990

Andrade’s

Shoe Repair, Upper West Side, ca. 1990

Hair Mates Downtown

Salon, East Village, ca. 1990

Mayson 2 Cleaners

Dry Cleaner, Upper West Side, ca. 1990

Sushi West

Restaurant, West Village, 1992

La Sorrentina Ristorante

Restaurant, Dyker Heights, 1992

BBar

Restaurant, Noho, 1993

Aimee Phillips, Jaret Keller, Amanda Lepore and Richie Rich at a party at Bowery Bar on August 9, 2005. Photo: Joshua Forsyth/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jay and Lloyd’s Kosher Deli & Family Restaurant

Deli, Sheepshead Bay, 1993

Jules Bistro

Restaurant, East Village, 1993

New Wave Cafe

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1993

Trattoria Romana

Restaurant, Dongan Hills, 1993

Legend’s Pub

Restaurant, Castleton Corners, 1993

Lesley Heller Gallery

Art Gallery, Soho, 1994

Gavin Brown’s Enterprise

Art Gallery, Soho, 1994

Odessa [Read Christopher Bonanos’s tribute ➽]

Diner, East Village, 1994

Abigael’s

Restaurant, Midtown, 1995

Mailboxes on 5th

Shipping Service, Park Slope, 1995

Sacred Chow

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1995

The Hog Pit

Bar, Flatiron, 1995

Gussy’s

Restaurant, Astoria, 1995

E 10th St. Finest Deli

Bodega, East Village, 1995

Ali Baba

Restaurant, Upper West Side, ca. 1995

Aquagrill

Restaurant, Soho, 1996

Monika’s Cafe Bar

Bar, Astoria, 1996

The Lighthouse

Lighting Store, Bowery, 1996

Philip Marie

Restaurant, West Village, ca. 1996

Jazz Standard

Jazz Club, Chelsea, 1997

Dizzy’s Diner

Restaurant, Park Slope, 1997

Cafe Frida

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1998

Maxwell Hotel

Hotel, Midtown East, 1998

Tom’s Delicious Pizza

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 1998

Champions Studios

Rehearsal Space, Midtown, 1998

Angry Wade’s

Bar, Caroll Gardens, 1999

Atlas Cafe

Restaurant, East Village, 1999

Daddy-O

Bar, West Village, 1999

Halcyon the Shop

Record Shop, Carroll Gardens, 1999

Jeffrey

Shop, Chelsea, 1999

Karma Lounge

Hookah Lounge, East Village, 1999

Staten Island Yankees

Minor League Baseball Team, St. George, 1999

Richmond County Bank Ballpark, home of the Staten Island Yankees. Photo: James Estrin/The New York Ti​mes

Turntable Lab

Shop, East Village, 1999

Vivienne’s

Bar, Pelham Bay, 1999

Pig n’ Whistle

Bar, Midtown East, 1999

Native Bean

Café, East Village, 2000

Beyoglu

Restaurant, Upper East Side, ca. 2000

Fresh Tortillas

Restaurant, Inwood, ca. 2000

Sarabeth’s

Restaurant, Upper East Side, 2000

Evil Olive

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2001

Geraldine’s

Speakeasy, Williamsburg, 2001

Jewel Bako

Restaurant, East Village, 2001

Kim Chee

Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 2001

Pure Tanning

Salon, Bay Ridge, 2001

Best Price Deli & Grocery

Bodega, East Village, 2001

Les Petits Chapelais

Children’s Clothing Store, Soho, 2001

The Wat

Muay Thai Gym, Tribeca, 2002

3rd Avenue Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaners

Cobbler, Bay Ridge, 2002

Crispo

Restaurant, Chelsea, 2002

Diana Kane

Retailer, Park Slope, 2002

Snacky

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2002

Soda Bar

Bar, Prospect Heights, 2002

Cocoa Bar

Dessert Shop, Park Slope, ca. 2002

C&C Dry Cleaning

Dry Cleaner, East Village, ca. 2002

Blue Smoke

Restaurant, Flatiron, 2002

Artopolis

Bakery, Astoria, 2003

Gimme Coffee

Coffee, Williamsburg, 2003

Otto [Read Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2003

The Mermaid Inn

Restaurant, East Village, 2003 (the Upper West Side location is still open)

Therapy

Gay Bar, Hell’s Kitchen, 2003

Bedford Cheese Shop

Cheese Shop, Williamsburg, 2003

D’Mai Urban Spa

Day Spa, Park Slope, 2004

Flying Squirrel

Shop, Greenpoint, 2004

Foley’s [Read Will Leitch’s tribute ➽]

Pub, Midtown, 2004

Baseball memorabilia at Foley’s. Photo: Jeremiah Moss

Woodhaven House

Restaurant, Rego Park, 2004

Taro Sushi

Restaurant, Park Slope, 2004

Perdition

Bar, Hell’s Kitchen, 2004

Sushi Yasu

Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2004

Jacques Torres

Chocolate Shop, Soho, 2004

Brooklyn Zen Center

Meditation Center, Gowanus, 2005

Carroll Gardens Classic Diner [Read Rumaan Alam’s tribute ➽]

Diner, Boerum Hill, 2005

Delicias Manabitas

Restaurant, Long Island City, ca. 2005

Egg

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2005

King Edward Cleaners

Dry Cleaner, Kingsbridge, ca. 2005

Jerry’s Italian Market

Specialty Store, Greenpoint, 2005

Pegu Club

Bar, Soho, 2005

Pequeña

Restaurant, Fort Greene, ca. 2005

Professor Thom’s

Bar, East Village, 2005

La Orquidea Corp

Grocery Store, Bushwick, 2005

Petisco Vegan (formerly Cafe Petisco)

Restaurant, East Village, 2005

Saved Tattoo

Tattoo Parlor, Williamsburg, 2005

Tattoos by Virginia Elwood, co-owner of Saved Tattoo. Photo: Virginia Elwood

Bistro Cassis

Restaurant, Upper West Side, ca. 2005

Dub Pies

Pie Shop, Windsor Terrace, 2005

Andres DeLeon Cigars

Cigar Shop, Glendale, ca. 2005

In God We Trust

Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2005

Blossom

Restaurant, Chelsea, 2005

Camp

Bar, Cobble Hill, 2005

AuH20 Thriftique

Secondhand Store, East Village, 2006

Jack the Horse Tavern

Restaurant, Brooklyn Heights, 2006

Joyce Bakeshop

Bakery, Prospect Heights, 2006

Momofuku Ssäm Bar [Read Ruth Reichl’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, East Village, 2006 (moved to Bar Wayō, South Street Seaport)

Stinky Bklyn

Cheese Shop, Cobble Hill, 2006

The Creek and the Cave

Comedy Club, Long Island City, 2006

The Good Fork

Restaurant, Red Hook, 2006

Amazing 66

Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2006

Yes Cleaners

Dry Cleaner, Park Slope, ca. 2006

Xe Lua

Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2006

Yoga to the People

Yoga Studio, East Village, 2006

Fairway Market

Grocery Store, Red Hook, 2006

88 Lan Zhou [Read Andrew Kuo’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2007

Cocoa Bar

Bar, Lower East Side, 2007

Hakata Tonton

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2007

Jimmy’s Diner

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2007

My Thai

Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 2007

Nanoosh

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2007

Peri Ela

Restaurant, Upper East Side, 2007

Sprout Home

Plant Store, Williamsburg, 2007

Good Stuff Diner

Restaurant, Chelsea, 2007

Vitality & Health

Health-Food Store, Astoria, 2007

Fox & Fawn

Shop, Greenpoint, 2007

Delight 28

Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2007

Trophy Bar

Bar, Williamsburg, 2007

Grandma’s Original Pizza

Restaurant, Bay Ridge, ca. 2007

Maha Rose

Healing-Arts Shop, Greenpoint, 2007

Vicky’s Diner

Restaurant, Washington Heights, 2007

Haru Sushi

Restaurant, Financial District, 2007

Montgomery Gardens

Rehearsal Space, Crown Heights, 2007

El Almacén

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2008

Huckleberry

Bar, Williamsburg, 2008

Kinfolk

Nightclub, Williamsburg, 2008

Bend + Bloom Yoga

Yoga Studio, Park Slope, 2008

Pink Nails Spa

Salon, Park Slope, ca. 2008

The Rusty Knot

Bar, West Village, 2008

Colador Cafe

Restaurant, Bed-Stuy, 2008

Building on Bond

Restaurant, Boerum Hill, 2008

An Choi

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2009

Baohaus [Read Kathleen Hou’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2009

Bootleg Mannings

Bar Mariners, Harbor, 2009

Concessions at Delancey Station

Bodega, Lower East Side, 2009

Fort Defiance

Restaurant, Red Hook, 2009 (now Fort Defiance grocery store)

Meura

Salon, Park Slope, 2009

Rye House

Bar, Flatiron, 2009

The Vanderbilt

Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2009

B&E’s Neighborhood Pub

Irish Pub, Tottenville, 2009

Simple Studios

Rehearsal Space, Midtown, 2009

Sword Class NYC

Martial-Arts Studio, East Harlem, 2009

West 3rd Common

Bar, Noho, 2009

Renew & Relax Body Spa

Spa, Park Slope, 2009

Baby Grand

Bar, Little Italy and Greenpoint, 2009

Urban Vintage

Restaurant, Clinton Hill, 2010

Bedlam

Bar, Alphabet City, 2010

Artist-DJ Gio Black Peter (center) and the drag performer Merrie Cherry (seated), surrounded by revelers at Interracial, a party at Bedlam, 2014. Photo: Cyle Suesz; Special Thanks to Gayletter

New Wong

Restaurant, Chinatown, ca. 2010

40 Knots

Bar, Columbia Street Waterfront District, 2010

The Art Room

Studio, Bay Ridge, 2010

Fanaberie

Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2010

Brooklyn Charm

Jewelry Store, Williamsburg, 2010

The Forest Hills Diner [Read Joe DeLessio’s tribute ➽]

Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2010

Photo: @dinersofnyc Place settings at Forest Hills Diner in Queens, 2018.

Foxy Salon

Salon, Williamsburg, 2010

Loren Denim

Retailer, Greenpoint, 2010

Simply Fit Astoria

Fitness Studio, Astoria, 2010

The Counting Room

Bar, Williamsburg, 2010

LIC Market

Restaurant, LIC, 2010

Play Sports Bar

Bar, Annadale, 2010

La Fontaine Nail & Spa

Salon, Lincoln Square, ca. 2010

Highlands

Restaurant, West Village, 2010

Saigon Market

Restaurant, Union Square, 2010

Porsena

Restaurant, East Village, 2010

Takashi

Restaurant, West Village, 2010

The Fat Radish

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2010

The HorseBox

Bar, East Village, 2010

Viva Toro

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2010

Curly Wolf Saloon

Bar, Annadale, 2010

The Way Station

Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2011

Eco Dog

Grooming, Williamsburg, 2011

Bouchon

Bakery, Rockefeller Center, 2011

Bagel Express

Bagel Shop, Murray Hill, 2011

Uncle Louie G’s

Italian-Ice Shop, Bay Ridge, 2011

Space Cowboy

Boot Store, Nolita, 2011

AAA Cleaners

Dry Cleaner, East Village, 2011

Burnside [Read Molly Fischer’s tribute ➽]

Bar, Williamsburg, 2011

Cantina Royal

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2011

Don Coqui

Restaurant, Astoria, 2011

Gaia Italian Café

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2011

Pulqueria

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2011

Il Triangolo

Restaurant, Corona, 2011

Maxwell’s

Restaurant, Tribeca, 2011

Donna

Bar, Williamsburg, 2011

Mocha Mocha Coffee

Coffee Shop, Bay Ridge, 2011

Queens Comfort

Restaurant, Astoria, 2011

Saxon + Parole

Restaurant, Noho, 2011

Ugly Kitchen

Restaurant, East Village, 2011

Noorman’s Kil

Bar, Williamsburg, 2011

The Saint Austere

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2011

Yuba

Restaurant, East Village, 2011

Playroom Theatre

Theater, Midtown, 2011

Avenue C Studio

Rehearsal Space, East Village, 2011

Emporium Fresh Market

Grocery Store, Park Slope, 2011

Bella Giornata

Restaurant, St. George, 2012

Hakkasan

Restaurant, Midtown, 2012

Wolf & Lamb

Restaurant, Midwood, 2012

Mission Chinese

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2012

Woops!

Bakery, South Slope, 2012

Adelina’s

Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2012

Burger Bistro

Restaurant, Park Slope, 2012

Cocotte

Restaurant, Soho, 2012

Du Jour

Bakery, Park Slope, 2012

La Slowteria

Restaurant, Carroll Gardens, 2012

Beverly’s

Bar, Lower East Side, 2012

Ducks Eatery

Restaurant, East Village, 2012

Grill 212

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2012

Crispy Pizza

Restaurant, New Brighton, 2012

Habit

Clothing Store, Park Slope, 2012

Then She Fell

Theater, Williamsburg, 2012

Jack & Nellie’s

Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2012

El Coqui Bar & Billiards

Bar, Ridgewood, ca. 2012

The Well

Bar, East Williamsburg, 2012

La Maison du Croque Monsieur

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2012

Pearl Gate Frozen Yogurt

Dessert Shop, Park Slope, 2012

Simply Bakery

Bakery, Chinatown, 2012

Rus Discount Footwear

Shoe Store, Greenpoint, ca. 2012

Raising Astoria

Maternity Classes, Astoria, 2012

Feast

Restaurant, East Village, 2013

Glady’s

Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2013

Dutch Kills Centraal

Restaurant, Astoria, 2013

Dotory

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2013

Skin by Molly

Salon, Williamsburg, 2013

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila

Bar, Downtown Brooklyn, 2013

Xi’an Famous Foods

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2013

3 Roots

Juice Shop, Greenpoint, 2013

Ground Floor Gallery

Art Gallery, Park Slope, 2013

Alameda

Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2013

Divine Bar

Restaurant, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2013

Beacon Bar

Bar, Upper West Side, 2013

Aux Epices

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2013

China Blue

Restaurant, Tribeca, 2013

Cle’s Cuts

Barbershop, Bedford-Stuyvesant, ca. 2013

The Trading Post

Restaurant, South Street Seaport, 2013

Dot

Clothing Store, Upper West Side, 2013

Modern Pinball NYC

Arcade, Kips Bay, 2013

Sweet Corner Bakeshop

Coffee Shop, West Village, 2013

Hendriks

Restaurant, Murray Hill, 2013

Toro NYC

Restaurant, Chelsea, 2013

Uncle Boons

Restaurant, Nolita, 2013

Tea Bar

Coffee Shop, Williamsburg, 2013

CajunSea

Restaurant, Midtown, 2013

Zagara

Restaurant, Chelsea, 2013

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Restaurant, Meatpacking District, 2013

The Rail Line Diner

Diner. Chelsea, 2013

BarBacon

Bar, Union Square, Hell’s Kitchen, 2014

Gansevoort Market

Restaurant, Meatpacking District, 2014

Bar Sardine

Restaurant, West Village, 2014

Sew Nice Cleaners

Laundry, Greenpoint, 2014

Bright White Laundromat

Laundry, Bay Ridge, 2014

Greene Grape Annex

Coffee Shop, Fort Greene, 2014

Butter & Scotch

Bar, Crown Heights, 2014

Gato

Restaurant, Noho, 2014

Brunswick

Restaurant, Windsor Terrace, 2014

Spiegel

Bar, East Village, 2014

Hunger Pang

Restaurant, Prospect Park South, 2014

Berg’n

Beer Hall, Prospect Heights, 2014

Ludlow & Hester Nail Spa

Salon, Lower East Side, 2014

Blenheim

Restaurant, West Village, 2014

21 Shanghai House

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2014

Nitecap

Bar, Lower East Side, 2014

Silver Lake Plumbing

Plumber, West Brighton, 2014

Snowdays

Dessert Shop, East Village, 2014

Teich Toys & Books

Retailer, West Village, 2014

Sweetwater Social

Bar, Greenwich Village, 2014

Houdini Kitchen Laboratory

Restaurant, Ridgewood, 2014

The Finch

Restaurant, Clinton Hill, 2014

Champion Pizza

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2014

Wooden Sleepers

Vintage-Clothing Store, Red Hook, 2014

Uncle Luoyang

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2014

Bunsmith

Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2015

Art Fun Studio

Event Space, Bay Ridge, 2015

Cafe Clover

Restaurant, West Village, 2015

Benson’s

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2015

Bar Robert

Bar, Boerum Hill, 2015

Casablanca Cocktail Lounge

Bar, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2015

Flowers for All Occasions [Read Paperboy Prince’s tribute ➽]

Bar, Bushwick, 2015

Flying Tiger

Retailer, Flatiron, 2015

Kurry Qulture

Restaurant, Astoria, 2015

Ice & Vice

Ice-Cream Shop, Lower East Side, Dumbo, Long Island City, 2015

Juicy Spot Cafe

Ice-Cream Shop, Chinatown, Lower East Side, 2015

Pels Pies Co.

Bakery, Prospect–Lefferts Gardens, 2015

The Quality Mending Co.

Vintage-Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2015

Samesa

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2015

Rose’s Brooklyn

Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2015

Rose’s Brooklyn in Prospect Heights. Photo: Sasha Maslov

Ramen Lab

Restaurant, Nolita, 2015

Sun Dojo

Dojo, Windsor Terrace, 2015

The Chimney

Art Gallery, Bushwick, 2015

Matt Taber’s “The World Is Yours If You Are Real,” at the Chimney gallery, 2018. Photo: Photograph by Hirofumi Kariya, Courtesy of The Chimney NYC and the artist

The Vale Collective

Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2015

Pas Mal

Clothing Store, Greenpoint, 2015

Met Breuer

Museum, Upper East Side, 2016

Antico Noè

Restaurant, Midtown East, 2016

Augustine

Restaurant, Financial District, 2016

Guadalupe Inn

Restaurant East, Williamsburg, 2016

Busy Bodies

Children’s Play Space, Clinton Hill, 2016

Julie’s

Vintage Thrift Shop, East Village, 2016

Fuel Fever

Restaurant, Grasmere, 2016

Chango & Co. Shop

Design Store, Williamsburg, 2016

Duzer’s Local

Coffee Shop, Stapleton, 2016

Ghost Donkey

Bar, Noho, 2016

Coco & Cru

Restaurant, Noho, 2016

Momofuku Nishi

Restaurant, Chelsea, 2016

Chatham Seafood

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2016

Pearl’s

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2016

Gohan-ya

Restaurant, Nolita, 2016

Speedy Romeo

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2016

Lucky Laced

Shoe Store, Williamsburg, 2016

Italienne

Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2016

Cherry Point

Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2016

Nix

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2016

Côté Soleil

Restaurant, Sunnyside, 2016

PokéSpot

Restaurant, East Village, 2016

RDV–Rendezvous

Restaurant, Harlem, 2016

Regular Visitors

General Store, Boerum Hill, 2016

ShaktiBarre

Fitness Studio, Williamsburg, 2016

No Club

Barbershop, Williamsburg, ca. 2016

Sauvage

Restaurant, Greenpoint, 2016

Stories Bookshop + Storytelling Lab

Bookstore, Park Slope, 2016

Vandal

Nightclub, Lower East Side, 2016

The Douglass

Bar, Park Slope, 2016

Wing Kee

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2016

Gotan

Coffee Shop, Williamsburg, 2016

Caféine

Coffee Shop, Harlem, 2016

Lion Lion

Bar, East Harlem, 2016

Camperdown Elm

Bar, Park Slope, 2017

Bouley at Home

Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2017

Dr Smood

Café, Lower East Side, 2017

Bali Kitchen

Restaurant, East Village, 2017

A/D/O

Creative Space, Greenpoint, 2017

Brooklyn Cider House

Restaurant, Bushwick, 2017

Made Nice

Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2017

House Special

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2017

Floating Mountain

Tea House, Upper West Side, 2017

MeMe’s Diner

Restaurant, Prospect Heights, 2017

Recolte

Bakery, Upper West Side, 2017

Minnie’s

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2017

Express Brows

Salon, East Williamsburg, ca. 2017

Saje

Natural-Wellness Store, Upper West Side, 2017

Miss Thailand

Restaurant, Williamsburg, ca. 2017

Chillhouse

Spa, Lower East Side, 2017

Arepa Factory

Restaurant, Midtown, 2017

Deng Ji Il Noodle House

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2017

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2017

Abracadabra

Restaurant, Williamsburg, 2017

The Factory

Bar, Ridgewood, 2017

Saigon V-Bread Café

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2017

Z2A Repair

Electronics Repair, Williamsburg, 2017

Best Ave B. Dry Cleaners

Dry Cleaners, East Village, 2017

Little Bean

Coffee Shop, Harlem, 2017

Namastuy Healing Collective

Yoga Studio, Bed-Stuy, 2017

Push Pedal NYC

Gym, Washington Heights, 2017

Dream 2 Cleaners

Dry Cleaners, Williamsburg, ca. 2017

Flor Café

Coffee Shop, Clinton Hill, 2018

MuddGuts

Art Gallery, Williamsburg, 2018

Standard Burger

Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 2018

d’emploi studio

Design Studio, Greenpoint, 2018

Korilla BBQ

Restaurant, Downtown Brooklyn, 2018

Pokebab

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2018

Taladwat

Restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen, 2018

Dia

Restaurant, East Village, 2018

Eliza’s Local

Restaurant, East Village, 2018

Let’s Makan

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2018

Existing Conditions

Bar, Greenwich Village, 2018

Head On Salon

Salon, Greenpoint, 2018

Future You Café

Coffee Shop, East Village, 2018

Junie Bee Nails

Salon, East Harlem, 2018

Kleinberg’s

Restaurant, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2018

Radio Amsterdam

Bar, Upper West Side, 2018

MOO Thai Food

Restaurant, Elmhurst, 2018

Randall’s Barbecue

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2018

Project Brunch

Restaurant, West Brighton, 2018

Raviolo

Restaurant, West Village, 2018

Ukiyo

Restaurant, East Village, 2018

The Athenian NYC

Restaurant, East Village, 2018

Mori

Restaurant, Park Slope, 2018

Tamra Teahouse

Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2018

Shuteye

Coffee Shop, Harlem, 2018

Ren Wen Noodle Factory

Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2018

Sumela

Restaurant, Upper East Side, 2018

Relationships

Design Store, Clinton Hill, 2018

The CopperPot

Restaurant, Red Hook, 2018

The Happie House

Fitness, Astoria, 2018

Vita Be Well

Herbalist, Bay Ridge, 2018

west~bourne

Restaurant, Soho, 2018

Oxbow Tavern

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2018

Utepia Tea

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2018

Flats Fix

Restaurant, Flatiron District, 2018

Bonsai Kakigori

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2019

701West

Restaurant, Times Square, 2019

Babydudes

Restaurant, Crown Heights, 2019

Bloom Cafe

Coffee Shop, Clinton Hill, 2019

Landline

Bar, East Williamsburg, 2019

Briseis Beauty

Salon, Noho, 2019

Always and Forever

Coffee Shop, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 2019

Cafe Phin

Coffee Shop, Lower East Side, 2019

The Consistency Project

Vintage-Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2019

Baba Ghanoj

Restaurant, Park Slope, 2019

Forum

Clothing Store, Williamsburg, 2019

PhoBar

Restaurant, West Village, 2019

Belcampo

Restaurant, Hudson Yards, 2019

MARAIS home

Design Store, Williamsburg, 2019

Kichin

Restaurant, Bushwick, 2019

Gueros

Restaurant, Gowanus, 2019

Hinoki

Restaurant, Forest Hills, 2019

By Name Cafe

Coffee Shop, East Village, 2019

La Tabun

Restaurant, Midwood, 2019

Jen’s Noodle House

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019

Magazine

Bar, Greenpoint, 2019

Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards

Retailer, Hudson Yards, 2019

Selfies at the Hudson Yards grand opening. Photo: Yana Paskova. Selfies at the Hudson Yards grand opening. Photo: Yana Paskova.

The Poni Room

Restaurant, Noho, 2019

Spiritea

Tea Shop, East Village, 2019

The Banty Rooster

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 2019

Raan Kway Teow

Restaurant, Jackson Heights, 2019

One of a Kind Beauty

Spa, Park Slope, 2019

The Awkward Scone

Café, Bushwick, 2019

TAK Room

Restaurant, Hudson Yards, 2019

The Riddler

Bar, West Village, 2019

La Gran Tijuana

Restaurant, Bushwick, ca. 2019

The Yoga Studio

Yoga Studio, Astoria, 2019

Violet

Restaurant, East Village, 2019

Da Yu Hot Pot

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019

Grand Shanghai House

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019

Jisu Vegetarian

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019

Taste of Northern China

Restaurant, Chinatown, 2019

Pasta Franco

Restaurant, Upper West Side, 2019

The Skilled Archer

Café, Bushwick, 2020

Burger People

Restaurant, Lower East Side, 2020

Hanshik

Restaurant, Chelsea, 2020

Reporting by Liz Boyd, Jack Denton, and Alice Markham-Cantor.

*A version of this article appears in the December 7, 2020, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!