Is This the End of Open Streets?

Photo: New York City Department of Transportation/Flickr

Streetsblog reported last week that Park Slope’s Fifth Avenue Open Street, one of Brooklyn’s most popular, won’t be reopening as planned this year. Another, Vanderbilt Avenue in Prospect Heights, will be cutting its overall operating hours by 40 percent; reducing its season by two months, from May to September instead of April to October; and ending five hours earlier on Sundays. The programs, which, usually on weekends, close blocks to traffic to create more public space, have been celebrated, somewhat controversial, and undeniably successful. But the city left it up to local groups to pay for and run a program it has long treated as a kind of block party, and four years in, the money has run out.

In the past, the Department of Transportation and pandemic grants have provided some funding, but coming up with money for the rest of the costs, primarily staffing and programming, fell to Business Improvement Districts and groups of volunteers. The head of the Fifth Avenue BID, which is bowing out, told Streetsblog the group had to kick in about half the cost of the program — last year, that was $40,000. (Another group is now trying to step in to keep this street open if it can raise the money.) Because this has been the model, wealthy areas that could raise funds ended up having more open streets than lower-income ones, which confused public-space improvements (which benefited pretty much anyone who wasn’t trying to drive through at that particular time) with gentrification. That so many open streets were retail strips, where bars and restaurants set up tables in the street and BIDs ran formal programming rather than leaving people to find more spontaneous uses, also made them seem bougier than they were or than they had to be to serve a public good. Just closing a street off to cars, it turned out, was often enough to make for a good open street. On Vanderbilt Avenue, families often brought folding chairs and food from home or grabbed snacks from the grocery store, while kids scooted and scribbled with chalk. The positives were clear: increased foot traffic — and revenues — for businesses, reduced traffic injuries. People also just liked them (a majority of New Yorkers, actually).

But the program model’s strain on local resources and the disparities in the neighborhoods that could keep it up, were equally clear: During the first two years of the program, the total of open streets dropped from 83 miles to just over 20. There hasn’t been a tally since then, but this year, the end of pandemic-era grants and DOT funding issues have left many streets struggling: the city still owes a lot of Open Street Programs money from last year — (Jackson Heights’s 34th Avenue Open Street is waiting for $20,000, according to Streetsblog.) The people behind the 31st Avenue Open Street in Astoria, which hosts live music, workshops, and yoga in addition to many barbecuing families, people reading books, and bike riders, told me they would likely also have to scale back this year. “We may need to consider operational changes,” they wrote in an email. “We’re collecting donations from the local community and taking out personal loans to keep the Open Street going as strong as possible while waiting for the city funds to come through.”

The DOT pointed out that it has invested an additional $30 million in public spaces, including open streets, through its Plaza Equity Program — a spokesperson wrote that the DOT is “committed to continuing to provide funding—and even expanding resources—to locations in need to help them thrive.” This season, they added, the DOT will be providing full staffing resources to Vanderbilt Avenue and would be exploring upgrades to the corridor.

Back in 2021, after the City Council passed a bill making the Open Streets Program permanent and requiring the DOT to create and operate at least 20 of them across the five boroughs, several City Council members called for hardened infrastructure and ongoing city support to make the streets more equitable and stable — for example, deploying less labor-intensive models to block them off, such as retractable bollards or gates, slightly more high-tech and hopefully more permanent solutions than the wooden police barricades and metal fences used during the early months of the pandemic. “A program like this should be paid for and staffed by the city,” says Doug Gordon, a safe-streets advocate. He suggested that Sanitation, Parks, or the DOT could staff the streets.

This would approach a level of seriousness that’s already evident elsewhere in the world. Montreal’s Pedestrian Street Program — which includes government-funded summerlong closures of ten commercial streets — is still going strong, Paris is investing 300 million euros to turn hundreds of miles of road into pedestrian-only zones by 2030, and Barcelona has an ambitious superblock plan that would pedestrianize a huge chunk of the city. When describing the benefits of its plan, Paris’s deputy mayor of public spaces and mobility said, “Free, zero emissions, silent, good for your health — walking only has advantages.” An open street doesn’t have to be a party to be a good thing. Although, as so many have proved in the past four years, when you shut down a street to traffic, that’s often what you get.

This story has been updated to include comment from the DOT and details about its open streets funding.