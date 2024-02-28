Hilton Hilton Is Here Here

Photo: Hilton Hilton

Hotel scion Rick Hilton left the luxury brokerage Hilton & Hyland in 2022 following the death of (and alleged beef with) his business partner, Jeff Hyland, announcing in December of that year a new real-estate venture with his son, Barron, that he would call Hilton & Hilton. That brokerage is now here: Hilton Hilton.

Hilton Hilton will be run by Rick and Barron Hilton, along with Barron’s wife, Tessa Hilton. (Is this not Hilton Hilton Hilton?) Tessa told The Hollywood Reporter that the Los Angeles–based firm will “modernize the real-estate industry” through “culture, collaboration, and innovation.” The events arm of the firm (Hilton Hilton Elevate) will also hold open houses and events that will “range from private art exhibitions to full-on Gatsby-esque parties,” per Barron.

But it isn’t all smooth sailing at Hilton Hilton. The firm is currently being sued by Hilton & Hyland for unpaid rent on a sublease. Hilton Hilton pulled out of the lease, claiming Hilton & Hyland misled them about signage. According to the city code, an exterior sign was not allowed at the property. And for Hilton Hilton, it’s all in the name.