Watching New York Watch the Eclipse

A local resident wears a homemade mask to view the partial solar eclipse at the New York Hall of Science in Queens.
Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
On Monday afternoon, people across the city did something unusual — they paused to behold something bigger than themselves (that could maybe also blind them). The solar eclipse began in New York just after 2 p.m., and people gathered outside of museums, in parks, and on the waterfront to watch. Some had scrambled to find eclipse glasses last-minute, while others had been prepared for months. Some even used the old cereal-box trick. By 3:25 p.m., 90 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon — the peak for New York.
We watched New York as they watched:
People stopped on a busy sidewalk to catch the eclipse.
Photo: Lanna Apisukh/Lanna Apisukh
A boy with a homemade cereal-box eclipse viewer.
Photo: Dani Maczynski
Young Hasidic children pointing at the eclipse.
Photo: Shara Frederick
A man views the eclipse from a rooftop.
Photo: Luis Corzo
A woman poses for a photo wearing eclipse glasses at the Beam attraction at Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Times Square watchers.
Photo: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS
A dog wearing eclipse glasses at Bryant Park.
Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images
A sliver of sun seen through a pair of solar eclipse glasses.
Photo: Lanna Apisukh
At McCarren Park in Williamsburg.
Photo: Jon Knox
People crowd the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards to watch the eclipse.
Photo: Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS
A man multitasking through the partial eclipse.
Photo: Hugo Yu
A young girl looks toward the sky at the Edge.
Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
A woman tests her protective glasses ahead of a partial solar eclipse at New York Hall of Science in Queens.
Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
A woman looks toward the sky at the Edge.
Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP
People gathered in Times Square.
Photo: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS
Two viewers who found another way to look at the eclipse at Fort Greene Park.
Photo: Bridget Read
Restaurant workers in the Flatiron district of Manhattan take a break to view the solar eclipse.
Photo: John Minchillo/AP
A woman looks toward the sky at the ‘Edge at Hudson Yards’ observation deck during a total solar eclipse across North America.
Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
In Lower Manhattan, a man looks skyward as the partial eclipse begins.
Photo: Justin Miller
People look toward the sky at the ‘Edge at Hudson Yards’ observation deck.
Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP
A man holds his hands in prayer at Times Square in New York City while people watch the partial eclipse around him.
Photo: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS
A woman viewing the eclipse at the New York Hall of Science in Queens.
Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Kids react during a partial solar eclipse at the New York Hall of Science in Queens.
Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
Two women viewing the eclipse after it reaches totality in lower Manhattan.
Photo: Justin Miller
A woman snaps a photo of the coming eclipse through solar glasses on her iPhone in lower Manhattan.
Photo: Justin Miller
