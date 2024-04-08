Watching New York Watch the Eclipse

A local resident wears a homemade mask to view the partial solar eclipse at the New York Hall of Science in Queens. Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

On Monday afternoon, people across the city did something unusual — they paused to behold something bigger than themselves (that could maybe also blind them). The solar eclipse began in New York just after 2 p.m., and people gathered outside of museums, in parks, and on the waterfront to watch. Some had scrambled to find eclipse glasses last-minute, while others had been prepared for months. Some even used the old cereal-box trick. By 3:25 p.m., 90 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon — the peak for New York.

We watched New York as they watched:

People stopped on a busy sidewalk to catch the eclipse. Photo: Lanna Apisukh/Lanna Apisukh

Photo: Luis Corzo

A boy with a homemade cereal-box eclipse viewer. Photo: Dani Maczynski

Young Hasidic children pointing at the eclipse. Photo: Shara Frederick

I threw on a sweater and warm pants and took the subway to Brooklyn Botanic Garden for #Eclipse2024 #Brooklyn #NYC with my @I_LOVE_NY eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/wo42d6QQP4 — Kemi (@NYCapricorn) April 8, 2024

A man views the eclipse from a rooftop. Photo: Luis Corzo

An appreciative eclipse crowd in Tompkins Square Park (despite the applause, no encore.) pic.twitter.com/Uv3pXsaleL — evgrieve (@evgrieve) April 8, 2024

A woman poses for a photo wearing eclipse glasses at the Beam attraction at Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Where were you during today’s eclipse? pic.twitter.com/pZder6VOfz — Isabel (@izgnzlz) April 8, 2024

Times Square watchers. Photo: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

A dog wearing eclipse glasses at Bryant Park. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

A sliver of sun seen through a pair of solar eclipse glasses. Photo: Lanna Apisukh

Eclipsing on St. Mark's Place [Pics by Donald Davis] pic.twitter.com/8KDs85vx5X — evgrieve (@evgrieve) April 8, 2024

At McCarren Park in Williamsburg. Photo: Jon Knox

People crowd the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards to watch the eclipse. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Mayor Eric Adams on the eclipse glasses: “is it supposed to be this dark?!” pic.twitter.com/HbOQ1d7NQQ — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) April 8, 2024

Southern District of New York eclipse scene report: federal judges, courthouse beat reporters, and NYPD on the roof of One Police Plaza. pic.twitter.com/L4kFWfeTbS — JOSH RUSSELL (@jruss_jruss) April 8, 2024

A man multitasking through the partial eclipse. Photo: Hugo Yu

A young girl looks toward the sky at the Edge. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Students, faculty, and staff donned their protective glasses and gathered in the Quad and on the green roof to watch this afternoon’s solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/BJfmm8rAfU — Regis High School (@RegisHighSchool) April 8, 2024

A woman tests her protective glasses ahead of a partial solar eclipse at New York Hall of Science in Queens. Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

A woman looks toward the sky at the Edge. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP

People gathered in Times Square. Photo: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Two viewers who found another way to look at the eclipse at Fort Greene Park. Photo: Bridget Read

Restaurant workers in the Flatiron district of Manhattan take a break to view the solar eclipse. Photo: John Minchillo/AP

A woman looks toward the sky at the ‘Edge at Hudson Yards’ observation deck during a total solar eclipse across North America. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

In Lower Manhattan, a man looks skyward as the partial eclipse begins. Photo: Justin Miller

People look toward the sky at the ‘Edge at Hudson Yards’ observation deck. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP

A man holds his hands in prayer at Times Square in New York City while people watch the partial eclipse around him. Photo: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

A woman viewing the eclipse at the New York Hall of Science in Queens. Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Office workers spy up at the eclipse from a balcony over Times Square



Today in NYC

🌡️ High 64°F

🌤️ Partly cloudy

🌑 3:28 p.m. maximum eclipse pic.twitter.com/4A3TGCI0vQ — Ben Welsh (@palewire) April 8, 2024

Kids react during a partial solar eclipse at the New York Hall of Science in Queens. Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Two women viewing the eclipse after it reaches totality in lower Manhattan. Photo: Justin Miller

A woman snaps a photo of the coming eclipse through solar glasses on her iPhone in lower Manhattan. Photo: Justin Miller

Please send your New York crowd-watching pics to scenes@nymag.com to have a chance to see your photos featured here.