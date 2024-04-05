We Answer Your New York–Specific Eclipse Questions

Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

You might have heard that on Monday, April 8, the moon will pass over the sun resulting in a solar eclipse. And if you live in New York, you might have specific questions, such as: Where will I be able to see this thing? And how bad will traffic get when people start driving to Rochester? And should I consider making my way to the Intrepid? We’ve answered these and more.

What time is it happening?

In New York City, the eclipse will begin just after 2 p.m. and finish at around 4:36 p.m. But the best time to watch will be between 2:45 and 3:30.

Where can I get eclipse glasses?

You can pick them up first come, first served at your local public library branch (check to see when and where) and the MTA Long Island Rail Road ticket windows at Moynihan Train Hall. Warby Parker is also giving them away at all its stores. (Everything is going fast, so we suggest calling in advance to see if there are glasses left or getting to any giveaway events early.) Or you can buy glasses that have an ISO rating from the certified vendors listed by the American Astronomical Society. But beware: The counterfeit-eclipse-glasses market is a real thing. (Actually use them. Every time an eclipse happens, people have looked straight into the sun to their own demise. Do not let your human hubris ruin this wondrous astrological event for you.)

Will the weather cooperate?

It’s still too early to know exactly how cloudy it will be here, so keep checking, but so far, it looks like it will be relatively clear in the city.

Is it okay to watch this from my stoop?

Nature cannot be tamed, so you can watch anywhere, as long as it’s outside. However, a physics and astronomy professor at Fordham University said that really any open “wide space” is preferable — they suggest spots like Umpire Rock in Central Park and Pier 1 in Riverside Park for unobstructed views. There will be viewing events at Van Cortlandt Park, Inwood Hill Park, Bowling Green Cottage, Beach 44th Street, Freshkills Park, Idlewild Park, and Shirley Chisholm State Park. Places like the New York Hall of Science, the American Museum of Natural History, the Intrepid Museum, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden will likely be mobbed. As will the Edge and One World Observatory, where tickets run between $75 and $94. (Still a deal compared to the $4,000 eclipse train.)

Where should I go if I want to be festive?

Probably Greenwood Cemetery, which will have “self-guided explorations and artist-led activations, including an intimate soil soundscape installation, a community mural with the Red Hook Art Project, a listening session pop-up with Sacred Bones Records, and a gong sound bath by Samer Ghadry alongside NASA’s livestream of the eclipse from the path of totality.” And food from Lanewyorkina.

Is it even worth it to watch it here?

New York City might not be in the path of totality, but we’ll still get 90 percent coverage — and the weather here looks like it’ll be better than other parts of the country, so it could end up being an almost ideal place to watch.

What if I decide to go to Buffalo at the last minute instead?

Good luck finding a room.

I heard traffic will be bad.

A lot of people are traveling to see the eclipse, so yes, traffic is expected to be bad. The municipality of Niagara has declared a state of emergency to prepare for the estimated 1 million visitors it is expecting. Rochester is preparing for 500,000 people, twice its population. “The influx of traffic is anticipated to start coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, leading up to the eclipse,” a Niagara transportation official said. In the Adirondacks, town officials are advising locals to stock up on supplies and gas so they don’t run out while stuck in traffic. “I’ve got to be honest with you. I’m scared as hell,” Tupper Lake’s supervisor said. If you’re headed north, factor in anywhere from 4 to 12 hours of extra driving time. If you can, stay late, as the traffic will be the worst when everyone leaves at the same time.

What about in the city?

The MTA is encouraging New Yorkers to stick to public transit to get to their eclipse viewing spot. We can’t imagine traffic will be good.

If the eclipse is happening while I’m stuck in traffic, should I drive and wear eclipse glasses at the same time?

No!!!

Will New York City kids have to go to school?

While many schools across the country are giving students the day off or half-days, New York City schools will remain open. Some parents are worried about this, since school lets out right around the time of the eclipse. They’re concerned kids might burn their eyes if left unsupervised. “If you tell him not to look, he’s going to look,” one parent said about her son to the New York Post. The DOE said it has directed teachers to give students safety tips.

Will my dog get weird during the eclipse?

Maybe. There aren’t a lot of studies on this, and anecdotal reports are conflicting. Nocturnal animals may stir for a few minutes, while your dog might act weird probably because you’re acting weird. The head of the Indianapolis Zoo told the New York Times that he thinks the zoo’s animals will act mostly normal as “they take a lot of things in stride.”

Is it going to be acceptable around the city to take off work for this?

It should be! But if your boss is a stickler, remind them that in the grand scheme of the universe, work is meaningless, their very existence is inconsequential, and no one will reward “managers” in the cosmos. (Or just tell them you’re stuck on the subway.)