Inside a 22-Person Pandemic Pod in a Hudson Valley Hotel

Photo: Jessica Chappe

In late spring of 2020, while most hotels across the country sat empty, the Suminski Innski, a three-story Italianate mansion turned bed and breakfast, was packed. In Room 2, a WNYC reporter — who, by that point, had been there for months — spent his days recording in a makeshift studio. Next door in Room 4, two children, ages 10 and 13, were convalescing from particularly bad cases of COVID. Downstairs, a Bard senior had taken over the sunroom to complete their senior project — a 14-and-a-half-foot sculpture of a nun.

The Suminski Innski opened in 2009 in Tivoli, New York — a then-quiet Hudson Valley town where locals co-existed with Bard College professors and students who rented off-campus houses. In 2003, Tim Voell was a bartender at the Black Swan — the town’s local bar — when he became infatuated with the mansion, which was in total disrepair. He looked up the property tax records at the town hall and sent a typewritten letter to its owner, a 93-year-old woman named Josephine de Nigris. A widow and concert pianist who lived alone, de Nigris received the note and set up a meeting with Voell at the house. He volunteered to restore it, she said yes, and he moved in and started work. Ultimately, the two got married — she needed someone to take care of her in her old age, and Tim did just that, caring for her lovingly as a friend. When she died two years later, he opened the mansion as an inn. It had four proper bedrooms and a wrap-around porch that looked out onto the Hudson.

From the start, Voell made a point of taking on long-term guests as well as short-term ones to sustain income and a sense of community through the cold, quiet winter months upstate. Bard students would rent rooms for whole semesters. Artists would come for quasi-residencies, along with friends of Tim’s, professors, and young people seeking work in exchange for a bedroom. So it made sense that when COVID hit — and the inn’s short-term guests dropped to zero — Voell would fill the place with people looking for somewhere to stay.

“We started with six people in March,” says Ryan Voell, Tim’s nephew. “David escaped from Mexico and came up here. Jim escaped Brooklyn.” In May, Talulah moved from Durango, Colorado; Ksenia, an editor, and her son, Yarosha, arrived from the city. In June, Theophila, Reese, Roo, Vita, and Emma — two Bard graduates and three Bard students — joined. Then came Kelly and Carolyn, an editor at Lapham’s Quarterly and a curator of rare books and manuscripts at the New York Public Library, respectively, plus their 6-week old baby, Hadwin. By July, the inn’s population sat at 22. Every conceivable space had become a bedroom: the two parlor rooms, the outside camper meant for the summer months, and the sunroom. Voell gave up his own room to accommodate everyone, sleeping in the sunroom on a mattress for a while before eventually moving out to a hotel across the river for the majority of the winter. They had karaoke marathons, poker nights every Friday, and group celebrations for Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

In May, Voell reopened the inn to short-term guests. This means the pandemic residents who have continued to live there are now bouncing between rooms, staying wherever there’s space for them. Many, though, have headed elsewhere — back to the city, back to their parents’ homes. “During that time,” Voell says, “the inn was a boat, a cruise liner or something. I was the captain. And then it became a life raft, and we squeezed on as many people as we could for as long as we could.”