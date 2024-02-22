A West Village Two-Bedroom and a Sprawling Windsor Terrace Co-op

For under a million dollars, one can find all sorts of housing configurations: park- and subway-adjacent studios, one-bedrooms hidden in carriage houses or former shoe factories, and even the occasional true two-bedroom. We’re combing the market for particularly spacious, nicely renovated, or otherwise worth-a-look apartments at various six-digit price points.
This week: a West Village two-bedroom with beautiful floors and a sprawling Windsor Terrace one-bedroom.
A sunny two-bedroom in the West Village for $999,999
129 Barrow Street, 3A
Two-bedrooms in the West Village under a million are rare — at the moment, there are only two on StreetEasy — and this one has well-sized rooms, a galley kitchen, and very pretty wood-plank floors. The apartment is located in the West Village co-ops, a 1970s Mitchell-Lama that became an HDFC and later converted to market rate. The apartment, while no longer part of any affordable-housing program, still has a very affordable $1,350 a month maintenance. And the co-op allows in-unit washers and dryers with approval.
A prewar one-bedroom on the Upper West Side for $800,000
300 Riverside Drive, 8D
A renovated one-bedroom on 102nd and Riverside Drive with a south-facing living room that has custom built-ins, a high, beamed ceiling, and French doors leading to the dining area. The apartment also has wood floors, a windowed foyer, and a washer and dryer. There are two closets in the bedroom — one’s a custom walk-in — and a bathroom with marble tile.
A spacious one-bedroom in Windsor Terrace for $599,000
40 Ocean Parkway, 3A
With over 1,000 square feet, this one-bedroom co-op in Windsor Terrace is larger than many two-bedroom apartments. The layout is gracious, with a room-size foyer (the current owner keeps a piano in there), an eat-in kitchen, and five closets, plus original details. The massive living room — a space measuring 12 feet, nine inches by 21 feet, five inches — has a wall of custom bookcases.
A two-bedroom across the street from Prospect Park for $790,000
16 Prospect Park South West, 54
Located by the border of Park Slope and Windsor Terrace at the southwestern corner of Prospect Park, this bright two-bedroom has original details, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. While the layout is a little tight for a two-bedroom — the bedroom that’s located off the living room through a pair of French doors was likely once a dining room, and there’s a nook of a kitchen and a bathroom on the smaller side — the co-op is in a great location where two-bedrooms usually go for more. Most also aren’t nearly as charming as this one. It also has very low monthly maintenance — just $723 — and is in a pet-friendly building with bike storage and a basement laundry room.