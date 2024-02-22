A West Village Two-Bedroom and a Sprawling Windsor Terrace Co-op

A Riverside Drive one-bedroom, as shown in listing photos, has prewar details and a recent renovation. Photo: Compass

For under a million dollars, one can find all sorts of housing configurations: park- and subway-adjacent studios, one-bedrooms hidden in carriage houses or former shoe factories, and even the occasional true two-bedroom. We’re combing the market for particularly spacious, nicely renovated, or otherwise worth-a-look apartments at various six-digit price points.

This week: a West Village two-bedroom with beautiful floors and a sprawling Windsor Terrace one-bedroom.

A sunny two-bedroom in the West Village for $999,999

129 Barrow Street, 3A

From left: The barrow street two-bedroom listing photo of the living room highlights the gorgeous plank floors; while the listing photo of the bedroom shows it's well-sized with room for a rocking chair.

Two-bedrooms in the West Village under a million are rare — at the moment, there are only two on StreetEasy — and this one has well-sized rooms, a galley kitchen, and very pretty wood-plank floors. The apartment is located in the West Village co-ops, a 1970s Mitchell-Lama that became an HDFC and later converted to market rate. The apartment, while no longer part of any affordable-housing program, still has a very affordable $1,350 a month maintenance. And the co-op allows in-unit washers and dryers with approval.

A prewar one-bedroom on the Upper West Side for $800,000

300 Riverside Drive, 8D

A photo of the Riverside Drive kitchen, as featured in the listing, where historic detail has been preserved after a renovation. Photo: Compass

A renovated one-bedroom on 102nd and Riverside Drive with a south-facing living room that has custom built-ins, a high, beamed ceiling, and French doors leading to the dining area. The apartment also has wood floors, a windowed foyer, and a washer and dryer. There are two closets in the bedroom — one’s a custom walk-in — and a bathroom with marble tile.

A spacious one-bedroom in Windsor Terrace for $599,000

40 Ocean Parkway, 3A

From left: Photos of the one-bedroom at 40 Ocean Parkway features the massive living room and the original details in the dining area.

With over 1,000 square feet, this one-bedroom co-op in Windsor Terrace is larger than many two-bedroom apartments. The layout is gracious, with a room-size foyer (the current owner keeps a piano in there), an eat-in kitchen, and five closets, plus original details. The massive living room — a space measuring 12 feet, nine inches by 21 feet, five inches — has a wall of custom bookcases.

A two-bedroom across the street from Prospect Park for $790,000

16 Prospect Park South West, 54

From left: Listing photos feature the the hardwood floors in the living room and a sunny bedroom.

Located by the border of Park Slope and Windsor Terrace at the southwestern corner of Prospect Park, this bright two-bedroom has original details, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. While the layout is a little tight for a two-bedroom — the bedroom that’s located off the living room through a pair of French doors was likely once a dining room, and there’s a nook of a kitchen and a bathroom on the smaller side — the co-op is in a great location where two-bedrooms usually go for more. Most also aren’t nearly as charming as this one. It also has very low monthly maintenance — just $723 — and is in a pet-friendly building with bike storage and a basement laundry room.