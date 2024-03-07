Here Come the Tiny Whole Foods

A rendering of what shopping in a tiny Whole Foods might look like. Photo: Courtesy of Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods announced this week that a mini–Whole Foods, the first of many planned for New York City, will open on the Upper East Side later this year. The space at 1175 Third Avenue, in what used to be a Food Emporium, will be half the size of the typical Whole Foods and branded as Whole Foods Market Daily Shop.

The New York City store is the test run for a national expansion of scaled-down shops offering prepared foods and a smaller selection of goods, bringing what the Amazon-owned grocery giant calls “a quick, convenient shopping experience” to urban neighborhoods. Other chains have come for the bodega before and failed, but this feels more like an enterprise that will try taking over shuttered Gristedes and D’Agostino’s in the city’s escalating grocery wars. But the name could use work: Was Half Foods taken?